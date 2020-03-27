Corn Commentary



Commentary: The corn market did a good job today closing higher. I say this because it looks as though the funds sold up to 2000 contracts on the day. The big talk today is that a large ethanol producer shuttered today for a bit. This is an ongoing trend and is of concern to the corn demand story. In addition, the export pace remains 25% lower year on year. Perhaps the market is saying for now at these levels much is baked in the cake. If so, the May contract low of 332 could hold. The USDA will most likely not make any changes to acreage estimates for 30-90 days. This leaves the analysts with a say till then. The general thought is there are some switches. A rally in beans to 9.00 plus could add fuel to this fire. There are positives as well. The animal numbers are on the rise for better or worse. This ensures solid feed demand. In addition, an additional 1.5 million tons of corn demand from China would go a long way at present. Use 332 as an out basis the May. Look to keep the upside open for now. A close below this critical level and the market could seek lower levels. Trade Suggestion(s)

About the author John Walsh, President, Walsh Trading, Inc. John began his career in the futures industry in 1986 at privately held firm, Barnes and Company. Barnes and Company was known for its presence at the Board of Trade, particularly in the agricultural sector. From Barnes, John held positions at the privately held firm, Argus and then at Continental Grain. During his time there, Continental Grain was one of the largest clearing firms in the world. Continental Grain had, and continues to maintain, extensive holdings in the cash cattle, poultry, swine, and agriculture industries. At Continental Grain, John had various responsibilities including working for the Options Group and the Risk Management Group where he serviced clients located all over the world. In 1996, John left Continental Grain to found Walsh Trading, Inc., currently a registered Independent Introducing Broker (IIB) and an NFA member with the ability to clear at multiple, futures clearing merchants at the benefit of its clients. John’s focus at Walsh Trading has been on hiring and cultivating talented individuals and building relationships throughout the industry. Walsh Trading services some of the largest companies in the world, in their respective fields, as well as individual investors with a commitment to always putting the needs of its customers first. John trades all markets, but concentrates his efforts in the agricultural sector, more specifically in the relationships revolving around the soybean crush. His trading methodology is based on fundamentals and a personally designed technical system. Contact John

