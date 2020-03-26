Hello traders,
It appears that Aussie bears are not back in control, but they may still wake up, maybe soon, as pair seems to be rising in final stages of a wave C that can be counted as an ending diagonal. Even different count; an overlapping structure with W-X-Y labels would suggest the similar idea; turn down from a new high.
If you want more Elliott Wave analysis during this volatile times, make sure to check our services at https://ew-forecast.com/
Trade Well,
The EW-Forecast team
AUDSUD, 1h