From Haunted By Markets in a chapter entitled, Sell Off To The Sleeping Point I wrote back on June 12, 1997. --------------------------------------------------------------- "Over the years, I have had many traders and investors call me and say, "I cannot sleep at night because the futures contracts I am holding are causing me to lose sleep. What can I do?" My answer to those that are, "Sleepless in the Futures Markets" has always been the same. I generally say to them "sell off to the sleeping point." When involved in the futures market keep this in mind. All things are possible. That is why I believe one should trade futures and not use a "buy and hold" strategy. Buy and hold may be a great strategy for stocks but for futures it can be nothing but prolonged agony." -----------------------------------------------------------------------------

This morning, the weakest of markets are the ag-markets. Both the CRB Index and the Goldman Sachs index are wallowing in red ink. The losses, however are limited but the fact is, commodities per se are the weak link in early dealing. But also keep in mind that the CRB and the G-S index but a few days ago hit a 20 and 19 year low respectively.

