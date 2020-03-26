Jobless Claims Horrendous But Stock Indexes Rally



STOCK INDEX FUTURES In a Buy the rumor, sell the fact, stock index futures traded lower in the overnight session, after the Senate unanimously approved a $2 trillion economic relief package. The measure now moves to the House and could pass on Friday. Federal Reserve Powell earlier today said when it comes to lending, Were not going to run out of ammunition. The fourth quarter gross domestic product was up 2.1%, as expected. However, the more timely metric, weekly jobless claims, increased to a record 3.283 million. This was much worse than the median estimate and more than the highest expectation. Oddly enough, stock index futures immediately rallied on the worse than anticipated number, which has to be viewed as a sign of strength. CURRENCY FUTURES The U.S. dollar is lower for a fourth day, which is an indication that international funding needs are being met. The euro currency is higher in spite of news that an index of the consumer climate in Germany deteriorated sharply. The British pound is higher despite weak U.K. retail sales numbers. A Bank of Japan official said the central bank sees room to ease monetary conditions, if necessary. INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES Futures were supported by Fed Chair Powells comments made earlier today. The Treasury will auction seven year notes. GOLD FUTURES Futures advanced after Fed Chair Powells comments. Gold was also supported by U.S. dollar weakness. Higher prices are likely for gold futures.

About the author Alan Bush has been a commodity analyst since 1976 focusing on the fundamental and technical aspects of stock index, interest rate and foreign currency markets. He has authored several articles for Stocks Futures and Options magazine and produced the “Futures Tech Focus” program, which is a technically based market outlook. Alan served on the faculty of Oakton College as instructor of a course entitled, “Principles of Technical Analysis.” He has been interviewed on many national television programs, appearing on the Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN Moneyline, Reuters Television and Web FN. In addition, he has been frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Bond Buyer and the Chicago Tribune and has been regularly interviewed on Chicago’s WMAQ radio business reports. Alan can be reached at (312) 242-7911, or via email at alan.bush@admis.com.