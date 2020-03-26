rounded corner
Daily Livestock Commentary (3.26.20)
Thursday, March 26, 2020

by Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures

Outside Markets: Weekly jobless claims were released this morning, that came in at 3,283,000. Expectations were for roughly half of that. The stock market has rallied roughly 2.5% after the release of that data, trading in positive territory. Oil is down, over a dollar at the time of writing this.

Cattle

Early indication is for a strong open in front month cattle, April an June. Cash trade started to pick up, the bulk coming in from 118-120. We still believe the front months have upward mobility, but the deferreds will begin to struggle. Once freezers are stocked and unemployment increases, there wont be much left to feed the bull in the near term. Weve seen a lot of Bell curves on TV recently, that same bell curve can be applied to what weve seen in the boxed beef market. We will be looking to.....Click this link to get the FULL report, or email Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com

Lean Hogs

Export sales this morning came in at 38,600 metric tons, up 8% from the previous week an 89% above the 4-week average. We continue to believe there are better opportunities than lean hogs, we would be looking to.....Click this link to get the FULL report, or email Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com

