Outside Markets: Weekly jobless claims were released this morning, that came in at 3,283,000. Expectations were for roughly half of that. The stock market is under moderate pressure in the early morning, trading 2.25% lower. Oil is down, over a dollar at the time of writing this.

Sign up for your FREE two week trial of our daily commodity reports!

or Email Oliver with questions/comments: Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com

Corn (May)

May corn continue to grind higher yesterday, despite news that two more ethanol plants will be closing, due to negative margins. Export sales this morning came in at a whopping 1,814,300 for old crop corn, 81% above the 4-week average. Assuming the world is still in one piece come Monday, attention will turn towards the Quarterly Stocks and Prospective Plantings report, out on Tuesday morning. We will have estimates available over the weekend.





The market came within a stones throw of our pivot pocket, 354-356 ,but failed to attract new buyers. If the bulls were able to chew through this pocket, we could see an extension towards..... Click this link to get the FULL report, or email Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com

Soybeans (May)

May soybeans made a run at the psychologically and technically significant $9.00 handle but fell short as profit taking from recent buying halted the rally. Weekly export sales this morning came in at 904,300 metric tons for old crop beans, 43% higher than last week. As mentioned with corn, assuming the world is still in one piece come Monday, attention will turn towards the Quarterly Stocks and Prospective Plantings report, out on Tuesday morning. We will have estimates available over the weekend.





The market fell just shy of printing $9.00, this is not only a psychologically significant level, but also technically as it represents the 50% retracement from the October highs to the recent lows. If you..... Click this link to get the FULL report, or email Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com

Chicago Wheat (May)

Chicago wheat continued to scream higher yesterday, approaching the January highs, 590 . Weekly export sales came in at 740,000 metric tons, 73% higher than the 4-week average. Some of this optimism likely priced into the market. There were some concerns that Russia would be closing ports, as of now they are keeping the food supply chain open, which includes exports.





We will be looking to be on the short side at some point, but the market is stout and has yet to show signs of tiring. The RSI is in overbought territory, but we are..... Click this link to get the FULL report, or email Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com

Sign up for your FREE two week trial of our daily commodity reports!

or Email Oliver with questions/comments: Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com





Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.