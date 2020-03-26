The EURJPY rallied another 100 pips yesterday, but appears to want to healthily consolidate for at least several days after rebounding for more than a week from the 2019 low. Significantly, the EURJPY has reclaimed the psychologically key 120 whole figure level, and is nearing the downtrend resistance line (on the weekly chart). Any weekly close above the weekly chart downtrend resistance line will bullishly reinforce the major trend reversal effort (higher) tentatively under way. In the next day or so though, consolidation can be expected with the 4hr MACD trying to negatively cross, and the daily Stochastics overbought and tiring. The weekly RSI, Stochastics and MACD, along with daily MACD are bottomish or rallying. I am looking at entering long in the green zone (of the daily chart), and am targeting the red zone for next Wednesday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

Click here to read the full analysis of this market as well as on EURUSD, Arabica Coffee

Mar 31, 2020

ICE Bakkt | Phillip Futures | Tradable Patterns Bitcoin Technical Analysis Webinar (1hr)

With historically high risk off sentiment across all asset classes, with few markets spared, what's been the impact on Bitcoin and does it still deserve a safe haven, digital gold status in light of its massive recent volatility? Join my fellow esteemed speakers and hosts Vince Turcotte of ICE, Phillip Futures and I Tuesday where I'll overview how recent market volatility has affected cross asset correlations to Bitcoin, and share technical analysis on BTCUSD. Details and registration are below.

Webinar Registration

EURJPY Weekly/Daily/4hr

Join the world's largest asset manager and 2 of the world's 5 largest (and 4 of the 10 largest) hedge funds by AUM as daily readers of Tradable Patterns' technical analysis. Since becoming available on Bloomberg, Refinitiv and FACTSET, readers have included every single one of the global top 10 investment banks. If you represent an institutional investor or potential distribution partner, write toinfo@tradablepatterns.comto request Bloomberg, Refinitiv and Factset readership reports.

Also seen on Interactive Brokers, Amazon, Liquid (Quoine), EXMO, SuperCryptoNews, Alphien and Zerohedge,Tradable Patterns (https://tradablepatterns.com)provides daily technical analysis on a subset of three CME/ICE futures (commodities, equity indices), spot FX markets, which it considers worth monitoring for the day/week for trend reversal or continuation, along with a separate weekly technical and fundamental analysis newsletter on Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Ethereum (ETHUSD) and Ripple (XRPUSD). For less experienced traders, tutorials and workshops are offered online and throughout Southeast Asia.

Today's Top 3 Trades, Crypto Weekly Outlook and all other Tradable Patterns content do not constitute an advisory and do not make recommendations, but can supplement your own analysis. Please do your own due diligence ahead of any trades.