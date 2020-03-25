Short Term Elliott Wave view in Apple (AAPL) suggests that cycle from February 13, 2020 high has ended at 212.6 low as wave w. Internal of wave a unfolded as adouble three Elliott Wave structureDown from February 13 high, wave (W)) ended at 256.37 and wave ((X)) bounce ended at 304.15. The Index then resumed lower in wave ((Y)) towards 212.6 which also ended wave w in larger degree. This move ended the cycle from February 13 high.

Stock is now correcting cycle from February 13 high within wave x. The correction is unfolding as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure where wave ((A)) of this zigzag has ended at 259.9. Internal of wave ((A)) unfolded as 5 waves impulse where wave (1) ended at 227.1 and pullback in wave (2) ended at 217.02. Stock then resumes higher in wave (3) towards 243.44 and wave (4) pullback ended at 236.54. Finally, last move higher in wave (5) of ((A)) ended at 259.90.

Wave ((B)) pullback is now in progress to correct cycle from March 23 low in 3, 7, or 11 swing before the rally resumes. While pivot at March 23 low (212.6) stays intact, expect the stock to extend higher.

Apple (AAPL) 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart