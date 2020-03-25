Time To Exit Cattle



Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the April contract is currently trading lower by 115 points at 105.00 reversing the limit up gains that happened on the opening bell as I am now exiting my bearish position at this time as it is time to move on as the volatility is crazy at the current time. I had been recommending a bearish position from the 124.50 level as prices have experienced multiple limit up days without even trading as volatility is as high as I've ever witnessed so move on as I don't think we'll be involved anytime soon. Prices bottomed out last week around the 90 level as that's how far this rally has moved as we have gone straight up due to the strong demand as it was a little frustrating to see such a sharp rally without being able to exit as that's what happens when prices open limit up and do not trade, but today they gave us a break so move on. TREND: MIXED CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH

