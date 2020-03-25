Oat Futures---Oat futures in the May contract is trading higher by 4 cents at 2.73 a bushel up for the 6th consecutive session as I have been recommending a bearish position over the last month or so from around the 2.97 level as it is time to exit and move on as there is just too much uncertainty at the current time as I have become neutral.

Oat prices are right near a 2 week high as I do not have any grain recommendations as there could be shipping problems due to the Coronavirus as the grain sector has rallied over the last week due to that possible situation occurring.

Oat prices are trading above their 20-day but still below their 100 day moving average as the trend is mixed as all of the commodities including the stock market is headline driven as we could be sharply higher or sharply lower on any given day so move on and wait for this situation to calm down.

TREND: MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.