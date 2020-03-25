Softs Report 03/25/2020



COTTON

General Comments Cotton was higher, but gave back the best gains on the day to close with only moderate gains. A stronger US and world stock market and a weaker US Dollar were the best reasons to buy. Much of the selling was related to lost demand potential due to the Coronavirus and the still weak petroleum prices. The Coronavirus has the chance to hurt trade in Cotton between the US and the rest of the world. The weakness in Petroleum futures comes from the moves by Saudi Arabia to ramp up production just at the time when the world economy is slowing down. The threat of a world-wide recession is very real. It also means that man-made fibers are that much cheaper than natural fibers. The strong US Dollar hurts trade anywhere and pushes buying to alternative growths like Brazil.

Overnight News: The Delta and Southeast should see scattered showers starting on Sunday. Temperatures should average near to below normal this weekend. Texas will have scattered showers on Sunday. Temperatures will average below normal. The USDA average price is now 47.71 ct/lb. ICE said that certified stocks are now 28,446 bales, from 40,817 bales yesterday.

Chart Trends: Trends in Cotton are down with no objectives. Support is at 5070, 5020, and 4960 May, with resistance of 5490, 5630 and 5800 May. FCOJ

General Comments: FCOJ was sharply higher on demand considerations here in the US and in South America. Industry sources suggest that demand has improved as consumers are returning to FCOJ due to the Coronavirus. The increased demand has really turned the market around. Good growing conditions and increased oranges production estimates by USDA this season have been bearish. The weather has been great for the trees as there have been frequent periods of showers and no severe storms so far this year. Many areas have been dry lately and irrigation is being used. Crop yields and quality should be high for Florida this year. Inventories of FCOJ in the state are high.

Overnight News: Florida should get mostly dry conditions. Temperatures will average above normal. Brazil should get scattered showers through the weekend and near to above normal temperatures.

Chart Trends: Trends in FCOJ are up with no objectives. Support is at 115.00, 113.00, and 111.00 May, with resistance at 118.00, 122.00, and 124.00 May. COFFEE

General Comments: Futures were higher in New York and a little higher in London. Support came from a lack of supply in Brazil at this time and on concern that previous bad growing conditions have hurt production potential in the Cerrado, home of about 10% of all Brazil production. Many producers and exporters have run out of Coffee in storage to sell. In addition, containers are bottled up in China and are increasingly hard to find for shipping in most Coffee exporter countries. The chart trends are up in New York and mixed in London due to big production ideas. Rains were reported in Brazil Coffee areas over the weekend and showers are continuing through this week. It is dry in other parts of Latin America. Central America has had less than normal rains, especially in Honduras. The Asian harvest is underway but producers do not seem to be selling on ideas that prices are too low. Vietnam exports remain behind a year ago, but the market anticipates bigger offers. Vietnamese crops are expected to be big despite uneven growing conditions earlier in the year. Growing conditions are uneven again this year as it is dry in many growing areas. The Real lost once again to the US Dollar Index and remains very cheap.

Overnight News: ICE certified stocks are lower today at 2.030 million bags. The ICO daily average price is now 115.15 ct/lb. Brazil will get scattered showers in Minas Gerais with near normal temperatures. Vietnam will see mostly dry conditions in the south and some light to moderate showers in the north.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are up with objectives of 136.00 May. Support is at 120.00, 116.00, and 114.00 May, and resistance is at 127.00, 131.00 and 135.00 May. Trends in London are mixed. Support is at 1220, 1190, and 1150 May, and resistance is at 1270, 1290, and 1310 May. SUGAR

General Comments: New York closed higher and London closed lower in May but higher in the deferred months due to stronger petroleum futures. Raw Sugar futures were also supported by the lack of container availability in Brazil for shipping. The recently weaker petroleum futures make higher priced ethanol that much more expensive to blend and cuts demand. That makes more Sugarcane available for processing into Sugar. The Brazil mills are trying to cover the lack of White Sugar in the market. Reports indicate that little is on offer from India. Thailand might also have less this year due to reduced planted area and erratic rains during the monsoon season. Reports of good weather in Brazil imply good crops there. Farmers have been selling to mills but the harvest is now almost over so the supplies will start to tail off. Brazil mills continue to favor ethanol in the production mix, but current higher prices for Sugar make it economic for more processing to Sugar instead of ethanol at this time.

Overnight News: Brazil will get scattered showers mostly in Minas Gerais. Temperatures should be near normal.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are mixed to up with objectives of 1180 and 1250 May. Support is at 1110, 1070, and 1050 May, and resistance is at 1170, 1210, and 1220 May. Trends in London are mixed. Support is at 332.00, 329.00, and 326.00 May, and resistance is at 349.00, 352.00, and 354.00 May. COCOA

General Comments: New York closed higher. London closed mixed. Harvest is now over for the main crop in West Africa and the results so far are very good. Ideas are that demand is currently strong but less than before. The reports from West Africa imply that a big harvest is possible in the region. Ivory Coast arrivals are strong and are above year ago levels. The weather in Ivory Coast is good. The weather is too dry in Ghana and Nigeria and there are fears that the mid crop is not developing well at this time.

Overnight News: Isolated to scattered are forecast for West Africa. Temperatures will be above normal. Malaysia and Indonesia should see showers. Temperatures should average above normal. Brazil will get mostly dry conditions and near to above normal temperatures. ICE certified stocks are lower today at 3.948 million bags.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are mixed. Support is at 2190, 2160, and 2130 May, with resistance at 2360, 2400, and 2420 May. Trends in London are mixed. Support is at 1830, 1800, and 1790 May, with resistance at 1890, 1930, and 1980 May.



