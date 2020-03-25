rounded corner
$2 Trillion Reasons. The Energy Report 03/25/2020
Wednesday, March 25, 2020

by Phil Flynn of The PRICE Futures Group

There are two trillion reasons why oil will not go to zero, but we may not be out of the woods yet. Reports from both the White House and Congress suggest that an agreement has been made on a record two trillion-dollar stimulus package against a backdrop of record quantitative easing from the Federal Reserve. This incredible amount of stimulus should support oil even though right now, the fundamental picture looks very bearish. Yet the biggest up day in stocks since 1933 was led by the energy that had been obliterated.

Yet data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) suggests that the full impact from the slowdown has not hit inventory data just yet. The possibility that parts of the U.S. may reopen for business by Easter may allow the market to look past what will be massive increases in supply. Refinery run cuts and massive capital spending cuts should choke future supply builds. The API reported crude supply down 1.2 million barrels. Distillates were down 1.9 million barrels, gasoline supply down 2.6. Still, storage is always a fear.

On top of that, the standard switch over to summer blends of gasoline will be hampered because refiners have no incentive to beef up supplies ahead of summer. President Donald Trump told Fox News that he wants the nation “opened up and just raring to go by Easter.”  Many believe that is not possible but perhaps we can in some parts of the country.

So If President Trump gets his way and the U.S. is open for business just as summer blend season starts, then we could, believe it or not, be looking at a supply picture that is much tighter than the record low RBOB that we see this week.

Russia may be pulling back in the production war, at least partly. The Wall Street Journal reports, “The deepening coronavirus crisis is upending the Kremlin’s plan to ramp up oil production in its price war with Saudi Arabia—and prompting a backlash among the leaders of some of Russia’s largest energy companies, people familiar with the matter said.”

The CEO of Vitol says oil demand could fall by 5 million barrels a day. India is now shutting down with another big wave of oil demand destruction. That is huge.

Bloomberg News reports that, ”Some buyers of Saudi crude in North America have cut their April nominations after Aramco slashed freight rebates.” In other words, if you have to pay more for shipping, they are telling the Saudi’s to keep their oil. It’s a buyers market.

There are reports that China has resumed the construction of 90% of its major infrastructure projects. That, along with a stimulus-related break in the dollar, should stop some of the worst-case scenarios for oil. For other commodities such as food and industrial metals, this QE with two trillion of the stimulus should be explosive.
Phil Flynn

About the author

Mr. Flynn is one of the world's leading energy market analysts, providing individual investors, professional traders, and institutions with up-to-the-minute investment and risk management insight into global petroleum, gasoline, and energy markets.

Phil Flynn's accurate and timely forecasts have come to be in great demand by industry and media worldwide. His impressive career goes back almost three decades, gaining attention with his market calls as writer of “The Energy Report”.

He is a daily contributor to Fox Business Network where he provides daily market updates and analysis. Phil’s daily commentary is also featured in Futures Magazine, International Business Times, Inside Futures, 312 Energy, Enercast, among many others.

Phil is a lifelong resident of Illinois. He attended Daley College in Chicago before beginning his career on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange which eventually led him and his team to The PRICE Futures Group.

Media highlights include: The President of the United States, Bloomberg, ABC, CBS, NBC´s "Today Show" and "Nightly News with Tom Brokaw", CNBC, CNN/CNNfn, FOX´s "O´Reilly Factor", PBS´s "The Newshour with Jim Lehrer" and "Nightly Business Report", MSNBC´s "The News with Brian Williams", The Wall Street Journal, Business Week, Investor´s Business Daily, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, Associated Press, The Toronto Globe & Mail, Houston Chronicle, Futures Magazine, Inside Futures, and National Public Radio.

Contact Phil Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at pflynn@pricegroup.com
