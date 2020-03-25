US set to pass $2 trillion stimulus package. Markets be like "what else you got"?



ANALYSIS USDCAD So it looks like we finally have a stimulus deal in the US. Bloomberg reported late last night that the Trump administration struck a deal with Senate Democrats and Republicans on an historic rescue package that tees up more than$2 trillionin spending and tax breaks to bolster the hobbled U.S. economy and fund a nationwide effort to stem the coronavirus. Morehere. This positive headline, while arguably expected by market participants, gave broad risk sentiment a boost heading into European trade this morning. The S&P futures continued higher after rallying 9% yesterday, the 3-month EURUSD cross currency basis swap narrowed even further to +1.5bp, and the USD began yet another attempt to turn lower across the board. All this optimism is being dialed back now as another bout of pessimism permeates ahead of the North American news cyclewhich seems to be a new trend of late. We find it notable that May crude oil prices didnt participate in the risk uptick overnight, but it makes a whole lot of sense to us given that India (the worlds third largest oil consumer) is now fully on lockdown. Dollar/CAD found support at the 1.4300 level and it has now quickly regained the 1.4350 level it lost in early London trade. The tone for the broader USD is looking a tad uncertain here as follow-through selling from some overnight technical breakdowns has been hard to come by. Its as if the market needs even positive soundbites here (perhaps some unexpected ones) before it will decide to end its new love affair with the USD. USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY MAY CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD Euro/dollar saw an uptick in overnight trade as the USD got sold broadly on the US stimulus deal headlines, but traders have had to deal with yesterdays notably weak NY close below the 1.0820s on the charts. We feel this is contributing to trader willingness to sell EURUSD, as risk sentiment deteriorates into the NY open. Germany reported a depressing March IFO survey today but, like the flash March PMIs released yesterday, the markets lack of reaction is effectively saying that we shouldnt be surprised by news. DE Mar Ifo Business Climate New, 86.1, 87.7 f'cast, 96.1 prev, 96.0 rvsd

DE Mar Ifo Curr Conditions New, 93.0, 93.6 f'cast, 98.9 prev, 99.0 rvsd

DE Mar Ifo Expectations New, 79.7, 81.9 f'cast, 93.4 prev, 93.1 rvsd German economy could shrink by as much as 20% this year due to coronavirus Ifo EURUSD DAILY EURUSD HOURLY JUNE GOLD DAILY GBPUSD Sterling was the notable outperformer in G7 FX overnight as it busted through the key 1.1790 resistance level. Traders managed to achieve this in early Asian trade last night however and so we think this set the market up nicely to benefit from the broad USD selling that ensued after the US stimulus deal was announced. A good chunk of this rally has been given back now though as NY trade starts with a more guarded risk tone. The overnight high was 1.1972, which was slightly above the September 3rd2019 lows in the 1.1950s. A close back below the 1.1790s would be hugely disappointing for the dip buyers while a close above the 1.1950-70s would finally put a notable dent in the markets recent downtrend. The UK reported stronger than expected core CPI figures for February this morning, but nobody cares. GB Feb Core CPI YY, 1.7%, 1.5% f'cast, 1.6% prev GB Feb CPI YY, 1.7%, 1.7% f'cast, 1.8% prev GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD The Australian dollar also benefited from the uptick in risk sentiment overnight and, like GBPUSD, it jumped the gun with a positive breakout above the 0.5960s in early Asia. The news of a $2 trillion US stimulus deal then saw the 0.6020s give way. Adeterioration in the risk tone has led to some broad USD buying into NY trade, but it looks like AUDUSD dip buyers are going to try and put up a fight here. AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY Dollar/yen buyers still dont seem convinced about any of the new stimulus measures announced this week by the Fed and by the US Senate. We find it notable too that the 3-month USDJPY cross currency basis swap has not narrowed to the extent that the EURUSD version has, which tells us that Japanese banks are still willing to pay a big premium for USD balance sheet capacity. They borrowed a record $89.3 billion from the BOJs dollar funding facility yesterday. We think familiar upward sloping trend-line resistance (now in the 111.40s) will once again be pivotal for USDJPY here. A NY close above this level could usher in another wave of buying whereas another close below could finally prompt some recent buyers to give up. USDJPY DAILY USDJPY HOURLY 3-MONTH USDJPY CROSS CURRENCY BASIS SWAP DAILY Charts: Reuters Eikon Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Contact us or call EBC's trading desk directly at 1-888-729-9716. About Exchange Bank of Canada

Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canada's Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: www.ebcfx.com

Disclaimer:All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement. This publication has been prepared by Exchange Bank of Canada for informational and marketing purposes only. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are our own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which Exchange Bank of Canada, its affiliates or any of their employees incur any responsibility. Neither Exchange Bank of Canada nor its affiliates accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this information. This publication is not, and is not constructed as, an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to herein, nor shall this publication be construed as an opinion as to whether you should enter into any swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. The general transaction, financial, educational and market information contained herein is not intended to be, and does not constitute, a recommendation of a swap or trading strategy involving a swap within the meaning of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Regulation 23.434 and Appendix A thereto. This material is not intended to be individually tailored to your needs or characteristics and should not be viewed as a "call to action" or suggestion that you enter into a swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. You should note that the manner in which you implement any of the strategies set out in this publication may expose you to significant risk and you should carefully consider your ability to bear such risks through consultation with your own independent financial, legal, accounting, tax and other professional advisors. All Exchange Bank of Canada products and services are subject to the terms of applicable agreements and local regulations. This publication and all information, opinions and conclusions contained in it are protected by copyright. This information may not be reproduced in whole or in part, or referred to in any manner whatsoever nor may the information, opinions and conclusions contained in it be referred to without the prior express written consent of Exchange Bank of Canada.



About the author Erik works with corporations and institutions to help them better navigate the currency markets. His desk provides fast, transparent, and low cost trade execution; up to the minute fundamental and technical market analysis; custom strategy development; and post-trade services -- all in an effort to add value to your firm’s bottom line. Erik has been trading currencies professionally and independently for more than 12 years. Prior to leading the trading desk at EBC, Erik was in charge of managing the foreign exchange risk for one of Canada’s largest independent broker-dealers. Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Email: erik.bregar@ebcfx.com Phone: 888-729-9716 Contributing author since 09/25/17