E-mini S&P (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 2438, up 217.50 Fundamentals: The Senate agreed to a historic $2 trillion bipartisan fiscal package around midnight. Finite details are limited but the massive spending bill will put money in the hands of individuals, expand unemployment benefits, open a lending facility for small businesses, and bring support to large corporations and the healthcare system. The mounting concern now is whether it can get through the Democratic controlled House unscathed. President Trump is ready to put his stamp on the current bill. Buy the rumor, sell the fact. Up until last Friday, the S&P had 12 straight sessions with a lower high. That means every rally was steadfastly sold into. We have seen some relief after a new low Monday. Buoying the tape near-term has been the Federal Reserves QE-infinity bazooka, hopes of these exact fiscal measures and many beleaguered sectors were simply oversold, due for a dead-cat bounce.Think about it from this perspective; many sectors that rely on discretionary spending and travel such as hotels and autos gained double digits yesterday. Bill Baruch spoke with CNBCs Trading Nation yesterday to discuss the auto sector and whats next.

Price action remains stable but well off the overnight highs. We continue to find 2442 a sticky area and one that the S&P could not chew through intraday yesterday; we have adjusted this to be first key resistance at 2438-2447.75. Above there, the S&P tested resistance at 2499 overnight. The bulls have a near-term edge above our Pivot which is our momentum indicator at 2407 and first key support at

Crude Oil (May) Yesterdays close: Settled at 24.01, up 0.65 Fundamentals: A better near-term risk-sentiment seen in equity markets due to momentum behind a massive fiscal package in Washington buoyed Crude Oil early but has been overshadowed by dropping the funding earmarked for buying Crude to bulk up the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. This loss could encourage a divergence from the broader risk environment. Especially given that OPECs production pact is set to expire next week. However, Russian producers are reportedly not in favor of immediately ramping up production. EIA inventory data is due at 9:30 am CT. Analysts expect +2.774 mb Crude, -0.657 mb Gasoline and -1.886 mb Distillates. Cushing must be watched closely.

Last nights high was 25.24 and first key resistance kept a lid on action steadfastly. Our momentum indicator is our Pivot at 24.27 and the bears have an edge on the session below here. First key support comes in at

Gold (April) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1660.8, up 93.2 Fundamentals: We have said it many times in the past and will say it again, You dont want to be buying Gold when everyone is screaming for it, you want to be capitalizing on Gold you already own. Yesterdays Dollar weakness helped lift Gold back to the March 9th high, but price action was rejected. We also believe that options expiration Thursday is keeping a lid on the rallies and even more of a reason to be patient. We expect Gold to breakout over the course of this year, but patience is important when picking entry points.

Gold is finding the 1640-1642 level to be sticky, however, it knee-jerked to a session low of 1615 before coming back a bit. Overall, our momentum indicator aligns closely with yesterdays settlement and price action staying handedly below here is heavy for the time being. We will stay patient and look for a reentry to the long-side near strong major three-star support at

