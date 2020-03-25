|
When To Get Aggressive With Your Portfolio And Gold Vs Gold Stocks
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
by Chris Vermeulen of Technical Traders Ltd.
Chris Vermeulen, Founder of The Technical Traders joins Cory Fleck ofKorelin Economics Reportto discuss general strategies and market outlook for US stocks and precious metals. He argues that now is still the time to have a cash-heavy strategy.
As for Gold and gold stocks they are still in very different patterns. Gold continues to show strength and the stocks are doing well but still have yet to break out to get him excited.
Mr. Vermeulen has been a technical analysis and trader since 1997 and has been through a few bull/bear market cycles. He has a good pulse on the market and timing key turning points for short-term swing traders.
Visit hisETF Wealth Building Newsletterto follow him to success by riding his coattails while navigating these financial markets.
Chris Vermeulen
