When To Get Aggressive With Your Portfolio And Gold Vs Gold Stocks
Wednesday, March 25, 2020

by Chris Vermeulen of Technical Traders Ltd.

Chris Vermeulen, Founder of The Technical Traders joins Cory Fleck ofKorelin Economics Reportto discuss general strategies and market outlook for US stocks and precious metals. He argues that now is still the time to have a cash-heavy strategy.

As for Gold and gold stocks they are still in very different patterns. Gold continues to show strength and the stocks are doing well but still have yet to break out to get him excited.

Mr. Vermeulen has been a technical analysis and trader since 1997 and has been through a few bull/bear market cycles. He has a good pulse on the market and timing key turning points for short-term swing traders.

Visit hisETF Wealth Building Newsletterto follow him to success by riding his coattails while navigating these financial markets.

Chris Vermeulen



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

 

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.


He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

 

Contributing author since 05/08/2018 
Published by Barchart
