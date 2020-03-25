Stock Market Soars to 1 Day Record High As the Calvary Rides. The Corn & Ethanol Report 03/25/2020



At 6;00 A.M. we had the MBA Mortgage Applications come in at -29.4% versus the previous -8.4% and the MBA 30 Year Mortgage Rate come in at 3.82% vs. the previous 3.74%. We also have Adv. Durable Goods at 7:30 A.M., House Price Index MoM at 8:00 A.M., EIA Energy Stocks at 9:30 A.M., 5-Year Note Auction and 2-Year FRN Auction at 12:00 P.M. and Dairy Product Sales at 2:00 P.M. The White House is pitching a $6 Trillion coronavirus stimulus package ahead of the vote today. The provisions in this package will help transportation of goods and medicine equipment get to our people who desperately need them. On the Corn front farmers have been willing to sell some crop on rallies to even out what they expect their profit center to be. We have seen tumultuous changes in prices creating volatility some traders have never seen before. The stimulus package could be just what the doctor ordered. In the overnight electronic session the may Corn is currently trading at 350 ½ which is 3 ¼ cents higher. The trading range has been 352 ¾ to 347 ¼. On the ethanol front there were no trades posted in the overnight electronic session. The May contract settled at 0.922 and is currently showing 2 bids @ 0.830 and 1 offer @ 0.908 with Open Interest at 317 contracts. We do have a lot of ethanol plants shutting down due to low prices and lack of rail transportation at the moment with every industry getting hurt in one way or another. This is an industry we need to keep on our radar as well. On the Crude Oil front last nights API Energy Stocks showed Crude -1.2mb, Cushing +1.1mb, Distillates -1.9mb and Gasoline -2.6mb. Still plenty of drama between the Russians and Saudi’s. The Saudi’s are contemplating starting a new OPEC cartel now that Saudi Aramco is now a public company. Also Nigeria chimed in that they will be flooding the market with Oil as well. We will see how this plays out and see where we go with this. In the overnight electronic session the May Crude Oil is currently trading at 2338 which is 63 points lower. The trading range has been 2524 to 2315. On the Natural gas front the market is treading water after recent steep declines. In the overnight electronic session the April contract is currently trading at 1.678 which is 2 ½ cents higher. The trading range has been 1.716 to 1.654. Have a Great Trading Day!

Dan Flynn



About the author Mr. Daniel Flynn is a trader and analyst with a strong background in the fundamental and technical analysis of Grain and Energy markets. He started his career in the summer of 1981 as a runner on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange floor, shortly after graduating from Leo High School in Chicago. He learned the futures and options business from the ground up and has proved his commitment and ability to the industry ever since. Dan's daily newsletter, The Corn & Ethanol Report, gives a unique insight and perspective into these market sectors, covering various global issues that are the driving force and backbone of the commodity markets. Dan is regularly interviewed by global media outlets on his insights and forecasts. Dan provides his customers with not only a thorough understanding of the markets and the issues surrounding them, but also how to approach daily risk management in the markets they trade. Contact Daniel Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at dflynn@pricegroup.com