Outside Markets: Outside markets were firm yesterday and are holding overnight, this on the back of a $2 trillion stimulus package was expected an announced. The package includes up to $1,200 checks for Americans in a specific income bracket, that amount phases out with a higher income. The package also includes expands unemployment insurance benefits, adding an additional $600/week for four months. Note that the 4-month time frame is longer than the initial quarantine, signaling it could be longer for non-essential businesses.

Sign up for your FREE two week trial of our daily commodity reports!

or Email Oliver with questions/comments: Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com

Corn (May)

Corn (May)

Corn futures managed to stage an impressive rally yesterday, which has spilled into overnight strength. The chart looks ripe for additional relief, but the fundamental upside seems limited. We see first resistance as 354-356 , but the more significant pocket comes in from.....

Soybeans (May)

Soybeans (May)

May soybeans have had a tremendous rally over the course of the last week. If you had caught the wave, this may not be a bad spot to consider reducing some exposure. The market has filled the gap from March 6th and rallied back to the 50% retracement (middle of the range from the October highs to the recent lows). Our bias has been and remains at Neutral/Bullish, aka cautiously optimistic, which is as about as aggressive as we will get in this type of broader market environment.....

Chicago Wheat (May)

Chicago Wheat (May)

Chicago wheat traded lower early yesterday but managed to close back at the top end of the range, spilling over into strength in overnight trade and making new highs for the move. 564-568 remains significant resistance. If the bulls can chew through this pocket and achieve consecutive closes above here, we could see an extension and.....

