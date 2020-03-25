rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Seminar: Are World Indices Entering into A Crash Territory?
Wednesday, March 25, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

Seminar: Are World Indices Entering into A Crash Territory?

March 23, 2020 By EWFHendra (Edit)

Seminar; Are World Indices Entering into a Crash Territory?

We conducted a Free webinar on Friday, 20th March 2020 in which we explained whether the World Indices have entered a Crash Territory or not and why we were expecting 2009 cycle to end this year and a larger decline in the Indices to take place. We also talk about whether this drop is the start of a bear market or another investment opportunity and also share some of our views about what we are expecting next.

What we covered?

Are World Indices Entering Crash Territory Webinar

As can be seen above, we started by defining what is a cycle, what is a sequence and how we use the two in our analysis and forecast. The reason for this was to help attendees understand the incomplete sequences in the likes of AUDJPY and SEKJPY as this was the reason we expected cycle from 2009 low to end and a larger pull back to take place. nCOV19 and COVID-19 just acted as a catalyst because the Indices were already extreme and market makers just used the virus as an excuse to drop the market. We then discussed the different between technical and fundamental analysis and even when we respect all methods and techniques, we explained why we favor technical analysis and dont use fundamental analysis at all in our forecasting. We then proceeded to look at some past charts to show how we see the World Indices like SPX, SPY, IBEX, Dow Futures a couple of months ago and where we are now. We then explained possible paths which can take place, whether the current drop represents a long-term opportunity or not and what is expected next.

Are World Indices Entering Crash Territory Webinar Recording

We cover how we see the Market using cycles, sequences, and Elliott Wave. We look at how we see the market entering year 2020 from instrument like $AUDJPY and $SEKJPY. We also talk about why Market is running out of space.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eh2aP5i8CtA



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy