Elliott Wave Hedging Called For Reaction Lower In Nikkei
Wednesday, March 25, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

March 25, 2020 By Hassan Sheikh (Edit)

In this technical blog, we are going to take a look at the past charts performance of Nikkei an index from Japan.But before looking into the Charts, we need to understand the market nature first.The market always fights between the two sides i.e Buying or Selling. Weat Elliott Wave Forecastunderstand the Market Nature and always recommend trading the Elliott wave hedging or no enemy areas. Those areas are reflected as the blue box areas on our charts. They usually give us the reaction in favor of market direction in 3 swings at least. Now, let us take a quick look at the Nikkei 1 Hour Charts and structure below:

Nikkei 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 3.20.2020

Nikkei 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart from 3/20/2020 NY update. In which, the decline from December 2019 peak unfolded in5 waves impulse structure. While the index ended wave ((3)) in a lesser degree 5 waves impulse sequence at 16060 low. Up from there, the index made a 3 wave bounce in wave ((4)). The internals of that bounce unfolded as a flat structure where wave (A) ended in 3 swings at 17570. Wave (B) ended at 16205 low and wave (C) ended in 5 waves structure at 18215. After seeing sellers at the blue box area i.e 17592-18524 100%-161.8% Fibonacci extension area of (A)-(B). From there, the index was expected to resume the downside or to do a 3 wave reaction lower at least.

Nikkei 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 3.23.2020

Heres the 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart of Nikkei from 3/23/2020 London update. In which, the index is showing the reaction lower taking place from the blue box area. And end up making new low below the previous low & bounced higher again. However, its important to note that based on cycles & the distribution. We downgraded the degree & labeled the last decline as a part of ((3)) still.

If you are looking for real-time analysis in Nikkei along with other Global indices then join us with aFree Trialfor the latest updates & price action.

Success in trading requiresproper risk and money management as well as anunderstanding ofElliott Wave theory, cycle analysis, and correlation. We have developed a very good trading strategy that defines the entry.

Stop loss and take profit levels with high accuracy and allows you to take a risk-free position, shortly after taking it by protecting your wallet. If you want to learn all about it and become a professional trader. Then join our service by takingaFree Trial.



About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
