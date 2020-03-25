Gold (GC) surged a massive near 6% yesterday (on the continuous contract) and is trying to form its 4th straight green daily candle going into today's European morning. Significantly, GC has nearly reversed all of the sharp slide in the prior 2 weeks, and is back near its 2020 high. A further boost could come as the market digests the just announced bipartisan agreement on the US government's COVID-19 stimulus plan. With the US and many European countries still yet to hit their peak COVID-19 infection counts, traders will be anxiously monitoring for any further US government announcements suggesting an increase in monetary stimulus through augmented QE and repo market-related measures, or additional fiscal/bailout packages that increase US debt and money supply levels (in the short to medium term) and further drive inflows into gold seeking refuge from an eventually pressured US dollar. The weekly, daily and 4hr RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish, rallying or consolidating recent gains. I will look to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Tuesday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

Click hereto read the full analysis of this market as well as on Natural Gas, Arabica Coffee

Gold (GC) Weekly/Daily/4hr

Join the world's largest asset manager and 2 of the world's 5 largest (and 4 of the 10 largest) hedge funds by AUM as daily readers of Tradable Patterns' technical analysis. Since becoming available on Bloomberg, Refinitiv and FACTSET, readers have included every single one of the global top 10 investment banks. If you represent an institutional investor or potential distribution partner, write toinfo@tradablepatterns.comto request Bloomberg, Refinitiv and Factset readership reports.

Also seen on Interactive Brokers, Amazon, Liquid (Quoine), EXMO, SuperCryptoNews, Alphien and Zerohedge,Tradable Patterns (https://tradablepatterns.com)provides daily technical analysis on a subset of three CME/ICE futures (commodities, equity indices), spot FX markets, which it considers worth monitoring for the day/week for trend reversal or continuation, along with a separate weekly technical and fundamental analysis newsletter on Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Ethereum (ETHUSD) and Ripple (XRPUSD). For less experienced traders, tutorials and workshops are offered online and throughout Southeast Asia.

Today's Top 3 Trades, Crypto Weekly Outlook and all other Tradable Patterns content do not constitute an advisory and do not make recommendations, but can supplement your own analysis. Please do your own due diligence ahead of any trades.