The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Wednesday, March 25, 2020



The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets. It not only helps us to stay on the right side of market direction, but also helps us avoid those without a trend. You can even use the grid as a spread matrix too - buying strength and selling weakness. Before you place your next trade, be sure to consult the Trend Trader.

The Trend Trader for Futures

For Trading On Wednesday, March 25, 2020



The Trend Trader is also available for Forex, ETS, and Stocks

For a detailed explanation go to PatternTrapper.com/TrendTrader Presented by PatternTrapper.com The Trend Trader is also available for Forex, ETS, and StocksFor a detailed explanation go to



INDICES

Close %

Change

3x1

7x5 Minor

Trend Major

Trend Trend Reading S&P 500 - Jun ESM0 2438.00 + 9.80 2327.14 2399.50 Bullish Dow Jones - Jun YMM0 20608 + 11.41 19448 20171 Bullish Nasdaq - Jun NQM0 7554.75 + 8.16 7172.36 7233.00 Bullish Russell 2000 - Jun RTYM0 1099.40 + 10.13 1037.08 1048.97 Bullish INTEREST RATES US T-Bond - Jun ZBM0 178-27 − 0.45 177-11 175-08 Bullish US T-Note - Jun TYM0 137-15 − 0.54 137-09 136-14 Bullish CURRENCIES US Dollar Index - Jun DXM0 102.247 − 0.96 102.828 101.636 Neutral Australian Dollar - Jun ADM0 0.5917 + 2.16 0.5834 0.5863 Bullish British Pound - Jun BPM0 1.1770 + 1.98 1.1645 1.1825 Neutral Canadian Dollar - Jun CDM0 0.6903 + 0.21 0.6930 0.7013 Bearish EuroFX - Jun ECM0 1.0799 + 0.26 1.0783 1.0881 Neutral Japanese Yen - Jun JYM0 0.9024 + 0.07 0.9064 0.9199 Bearish Swiss Franc - Jun SFM0 1.0220 + 0.13 1.0218 1.0332 Neutral LIVESTOCK Feeder Cattle - Apr FCJ0 130.075 + 5.47 123.950 115.933 Bullish Live Cattle - Apr LCJ0 106.150 + 4.43 102.083 96.858 Bullish Lean Hogs - Apr LHJ0 66.425 + 2.86 64.347 59.183 Bullish GRAINS Corn - May CK0 347^2 + 1.09 345^0 347^6 Neutral Wheat - May WK0 561^4 − 0.18 550^6 526^0 Bullish Soybeans - May SK0 886^6 + 0.31 872^0 849^4 Bullish Soybean Meal - May SMK0 332.1 − 0.45 328.1 315.8 Bullish Soybean Oil - May BOK0 26.55 + 1.57 26.00 25.61 Bullish ENERGY Crude Oil - May CLK0 24.01 + 2.78 23.78 25.65 Neutral Heating Oil - Apr HOJ0 1.0803 + 6.32 1.0384 1.0394 Bullish Natural Gas - Apr NGJ0 1.653 + 3.18 1.617 1.671 Neutral METALS Gold - Apr GCJ0 1660.8 + 5.95 1555.8 1503.4 Bullish Silver - May SIK0 14.257 + 7.51 13.142 13.090 Bullish Copper - May HGK0 2.1800 + 3.78 2.1414 2.2198 Neutral FOODS & FIBER Orange Juice - May OJK0 116.90 + 6.03 109.20 102.55 Bullish Sugar - May SBK0 11.27 + 2.08 11.10 10.99 Bullish Cocoa - May CCK0 2275 + 0.80 2247 2274 Bullish Coffee - May KCK0 125.60 + 3.59 120.99 113.72 Bullish Cotton - May CTK0 52.89 + 1.42 53.10 55.53 Bearish

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2020 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.



Recent articles from this author

About the author

Bob Hunt is the creator of the Pattern Trapper On-Line Trading Course and the Pattern Trapper ADVANCED Short term Trading Strategies index mentoring program as well as the editor of numerous Free Daily Reports. Bob has been an active independent trader since 1982. He began offering market analysis and trading advice to the public in 1999 with the inception of The Pattern Trapper.

Bob specializes in helping traders make sense out of market action by offering a perspective that makes them much more easily understood. The path to learning successful trading techniques starts with an understanding of price behavior. To begin to understand price behavior you must first learn how to create structure out of inherently un-structured market environments. The whole focus of the Pattern Trapper approach is to show traders how to create that structure - to teach them how to create "templates" for interpreting market behavior and spotting opportunity.



Bob is registered with the National Futures Association as a Commodity Trading Advisor.