Ive receivedsome questions about thepricelimits or circuit breakers we have seen mostly in stock index futures.Hopefully thisexplainsthingsa bit better:

A price limit is the maximum price range permitted for a futures contract in each trading session.When markets hit the price limit, different actionscanoccur depending on the product being traded. Markets may temporarily halt until price limits can be expanded,they mayremain in a limit condition orthey maystop trading for the day, based on regulatory rules.

This is for Stock Index futures but keep in mind MANY other markets are experiencing LARGE swings and moves.

Overnight limits (5:00 P.M. 8:30 A.M., Central Time): the futures contract is limited to a 5% price move up or a 5% price move down, based on the futures contracts prior days settlement price (3:15 P.M., Central Time).

This applies to the main stock index futures contracts available, such as theES, MES, NQ,etc.

What is so dangerous you may ask?

If you are long an ES during the night session and the market is limit down (5%) you can NOT get out. There is a chance that when the market opens up at 8:30 AM CDT that the market will then go down the 7% limit with out you being able to exit. That means that on certain situations you can lose MORE than you have in your account.

If you don't understand how the circuit breakers/ price limits work...make sure you call us and talk to a broker at + 1 310 859 9572

This only applies for the overnight sessionending at8:30 A.M.CentralTime.At that point,a new set of rules kick in ONLY to the downside...