Stocks Swinging Back Early. The Corn & Ethanol Report 03/24/2020
Tuesday, March 24, 2020

by Daniel Flynn of The PRICE Futures Group

On the Corn front we are a little weaker in the overnight electronic session. The May Corn is currently trading at 341 ½ which is 2 cents lower. The trading range has been 344 to 341 so far.

On the Ethanol front we have a flurry of selling recently even though it is key component ingredient to make hand sanitizer. There were no trades posted in the overnight electronic session and April’s Open Interest is down to 104 contracts so we will rollover to the May contract which settled at .905 and is currently showing 1 bid @ .860 and 1 offer @ .958 with Open Interest at 305.

On the Crude Oil front the market is higher but still weighing the tough talk of market share between the Russians and Saudi’s. The Saudi’s have been feeling the pain with transportation cost versus profit but this their baby and they can change the outcome. We also have the API Energy Stocks at 3:30 P.M. In the overnight electronic session the May Crude Oil is currently trading at 2404 which is 68 points higher. The trading range has been 2516 to 2370.

On the Natural Gas front the market is coming in higher this morning. The April contract is currently trading at 1.632 which is 3 cents higher. The trading range has been 1.669 to 1.583.

Have a Great Trading Day!

Dan Flynn



About the author

Mr. Daniel Flynn is a trader and analyst with a strong background in the fundamental and technical analysis of Grain and Energy markets.

He started his career in the summer of 1981 as a runner on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange floor, shortly after graduating from Leo High School in Chicago. He learned the futures and options business from the ground up and has proved his commitment and ability to the industry ever since.

Dan's daily newsletter, The Corn & Ethanol Report, gives a unique insight and perspective into these market sectors, covering various global issues that are the driving force and backbone of the commodity markets. Dan is regularly interviewed by global media outlets on his insights and forecasts.

Dan provides his customers with not only a thorough understanding of the markets and the issues surrounding them, but also how to approach daily risk management in the markets they trade.

Contact Daniel Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at dflynn@pricegroup.com
