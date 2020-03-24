rounded corner
Lower US Dollar a Good Sign International Funding Needs Are Being Met
Tuesday, March 24, 2020

by Alan Bush of ADM Investor Services

STOCK INDEX FUTURES

U.S. stock index futures were limit up in the overnight trade due to optimism that Congress will soon pass a virus rescue bill.

Overseas equity markets are also higher with the German DAX up 6.5%.

The 8:45 central time March PMI composite is expected to be 45.1.

The 9:00 February new home sales report is anticipated to be 750,000 and the 9:00 Richmond Federal Reserve index is estimated to be negative 10.

After ignoring weeks of various stimulus plans from central banks, stock index futures are finally positively responding, which is very encouraging.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar is lower after surging in recent weeks due to flight to quality buying and international demand for U.S. dollars.

A weakening greenback is an encouraging sign that international funding needs are being met.

Keep a close watch on the U.S. dollar since it is the bellwether indicator for the state of the global financial outlook.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

Yesterday the Federal Reserve announced an unlimited quantitative easing program, which appears to be having the desired impact on financial markets.

The Treasury will auction two year notes today.

GOLD

Gold is sharply higher and is back to being a safe haven asset again. Recently gold and many other assets were sold to raise cash. Now these assets dont need to be liquidated, since the Federal Reserve has stepped into this roll by adding sufficient liquidity to the international banking system.

Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com. Thank you.

About the author

Alan Bush has been a commodity analyst since 1976 focusing on the fundamental and technical aspects of stock index, interest rate and foreign currency markets. He has authored several articles for Stocks Futures and Options magazine and produced the “Futures Tech Focus” program, which is a technically based market outlook.

Alan served on the faculty of Oakton College as instructor of a course entitled, “Principles of Technical Analysis.” He has been interviewed on many national television programs, appearing on the Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN Moneyline, Reuters Television and Web FN. In addition, he has been frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Bond Buyer and the Chicago Tribune and has been regularly interviewed on Chicago’s WMAQ radio business reports.

Alan can be reached at (312) 242-7911, or via email at alan.bush@admis.com.
Published by Barchart
