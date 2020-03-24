STOCK INDEX FUTURES
U.S. stock index futures were limit up in the overnight trade due to optimism that Congress will soon pass a virus rescue bill.
Overseas equity markets are also higher with the German DAX up 6.5%.
The 8:45 central time March PMI composite is expected to be 45.1.
The 9:00 February new home sales report is anticipated to be 750,000 and the 9:00 Richmond Federal Reserve index is estimated to be negative 10.
After ignoring weeks of various stimulus plans from central banks, stock index futures are finally positively responding, which is very encouraging.
CURRENCY FUTURES
The U.S. dollar is lower after surging in recent weeks due to flight to quality buying and international demand for U.S. dollars.
A weakening greenback is an encouraging sign that international funding needs are being met.
Keep a close watch on the U.S. dollar since it is the bellwether indicator for the state of the global financial outlook.
INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES
Yesterday the Federal Reserve announced an unlimited quantitative easing program, which appears to be having the desired impact on financial markets.
The Treasury will auction two year notes today.
GOLD
Gold is sharply higher and is back to being a safe haven asset again. Recently gold and many other assets were sold to raise cash. Now these assets dont need to be liquidated, since the Federal Reserve has stepped into this roll by adding sufficient liquidity to the international banking system.
Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com. Thank you.
Would you like to open an account with us? Go to our interactive New Account application at Open An Account. It is fast, saves on postage and its green.
Futures and options trading involve significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. Therefore, carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. The information and comments contained herein is provided by ADMIS and in no way should be construed to be information provided by ADM. The author of this report did not have a financial interest in any of the contracts discussed in this report at the time the report was prepared. The information provided is designed to assist in your analysis and evaluation of the futures and options markets. However, any decisions you may make to buy, sell or hold a futures or options position on such research are entirely your own and not in any way deemed to be endorsed by or attributed to ADMIS. Copyright ADM Investor Services, Inc.