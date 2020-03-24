STOCK INDEX FUTURES

U.S. stock index futures were limit up in the overnight trade due to optimism that Congress will soon pass a virus rescue bill.

Overseas equity markets are also higher with the German DAX up 6.5%.

The 8:45 central time March PMI composite is expected to be 45.1.

The 9:00 February new home sales report is anticipated to be 750,000 and the 9:00 Richmond Federal Reserve index is estimated to be negative 10.

After ignoring weeks of various stimulus plans from central banks, stock index futures are finally positively responding, which is very encouraging.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar is lower after surging in recent weeks due to flight to quality buying and international demand for U.S. dollars.

A weakening greenback is an encouraging sign that international funding needs are being met.

Keep a close watch on the U.S. dollar since it is the bellwether indicator for the state of the global financial outlook.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

Yesterday the Federal Reserve announced an unlimited quantitative easing program, which appears to be having the desired impact on financial markets.

The Treasury will auction two year notes today.

GOLD

Gold is sharply higher and is back to being a safe haven asset again. Recently gold and many other assets were sold to raise cash. Now these assets dont need to be liquidated, since the Federal Reserve has stepped into this roll by adding sufficient liquidity to the international banking system.

