B LUE LINE- MORNING EXPRESS Our Trade Alerts program gained 5.4% in February, 4.6% in January and is up 10% in 2020. Email us at info@bluelinefutures.com with Trade Alerts in the headline for info. https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trade-alerts

E-mini S&P (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 2220.50, down 68.00 Fundamentals: Yesterday, the Federal Reserve announced a QE-infinity style asset purchase program. This open-ended commitment comes after more than half of the $700 billion bazooka launched only one week ago has been utilized. The central bank now has no limit to purchases of Treasuries and Mortgage-Backed Securities. This time they went one step further and for the sake of argument, they are essentially now buying corporate bonds (ETFs) and commercial paper. However, logistically they are greasing the pipeline, so to speak, for it not to clog. Still, one fact remains evident; this is monetary policy, but fiscal measures are still imperative. Partisan politics in Washington is holding up such measures. House and Senate Democrats have accused a Republican-led bill of lacking transparency and oversight while favoring corporations and not doing enough for the individual. They refuse to pass the $2 trillion proposal. Instead, introducing their own $2.5 trillion bill that favors forgiving student loan debt and delaying mortgage, car and credit card payments for up to 360 days due to hardships created by the outbreak. Bill Baruch spoke with CNBCs Worldwide Exchange yesterday morning (before the Fed launched QE-infinity) on how the market is begging for fiscal measures and the only way to anticipate a reaction is looking back to how the market traded through 2008 negotiations. On the economic calendar, we look to U.S Flash PMI data at 8:45 am CT. As we can see from Europe earlier this morning, the Manufacturing reads were much stronger than anticipated due to the distortion discussed here last month. Instead of shedding light on current economic conditions, delays along the supply chain are being read as a positive. However, the Services read was the worst on record. For the U.S, NY and Philly regional Manufacturing numbers last week began to shed light on current conditions, each showing sharp contractions. St. Louis Fed President Bullard speaks at 8:45 am CT, February New Home Sales are due at 9:00 am CT along with Richmond Fed Manufacturing.

Technicals: Price action is firm this morning and flirting with limit up. This creates an area of resistance that aligns with the December 2018 low at 2316.75-2333.50. The bulls must get the tape out above here during intraday hours or face waves of selling, remember, every rally attempt has been steadfastly sold into. Friday broke a streak of 12 straight session with a lower high in the S&P. Our Pivot comes in at ...Plesae sign up at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels emailed each day.

Crude Oil (May) Yesterdays close: Settled at 23.36, up 0.73 Fundamentals: A wave of risk-on lifted Crude Oil to an overnight high of 25.16. Bringing added tailwinds to the energy complex are comments from U.S Energy Secretary Brouillette on diplomatic efforts with Saudi Arabia. Although there is no real evidence of wheels in motion, we discussed here yesterday that diplomatic efforts from the Trump White House are likely to be coming down the pipeline. We would expect this before any hard-lined actions such as embargoes or tariffs.

Technicals: Strong resistance at 23.64-23.83 kept rally attempts in check yesterday before the overnight surge. We now have support coming in on the session at ...Plesae sign up at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels emailed each day.

Gold (April) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1567.6, up 83.0 Fundamentals: Gold is up $100 this morning on the heels of another monster session yesterday. The Federal Reserve just launched QE-infinity and the added measures are nearly certain to spark massive waves of inflation later this year which is making Gold extremely attractive. A stable wave of risk-on sentiment across equities and for commodities such as ags yesterday and Crude overnight has also helped to lift the metal along with Silver. There has never been a doubt in our mind that Gold will set a new record high, timing was the big question mark. Still, we do not advise those who have not rode some of this wave to chase action this morning. Remember our narrative, you dont want to be buying Gold when everyone is screaming for it, you want to be capitalizing on Gold you already own. The April contract falls off the board at the end of the week, but options expiration Thursday could bring a $1700 ceiling until then.

Technicals: The surge higher ran into the March 9th high at 1704, stopping short at 1698. High volatility is likely to continue. As noted above, we may need to see options expiration pass before a lid can be lifted. For now, pullbacks are buying opportunities with strong support at ... Plesae sign up at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels emailed each day.

Sign up for 1 or all 6 of our Blue Line Express commodity reports!

https://www.bluelinefutures.com/free-trial

Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions on the markets, trading, or opening an account

Info@BlueLineFutures.com

312-278-0500

Follow us on Twitter:@BlueLineFutures

Follow us on Facebook:Blue Line Futures Facebook page

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:Blue Line Futures YouTube channel

Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results