Outside Markets: Stock indices are higher this morning, at times trading to the limit up circuit breaker (5%). The oil market is firm as of writing this, but over $1 off the highs. Sign up for your FREE two week trial of our daily commodity reports! or Email Oliver with questions/comments: Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com Cattle Cattle came out of the gates at limit up and stayed there all day for many of the contracts. For clients who wanted to get more exposure on, we worked orders at limit up and were able to get some fills, not nearly enough; which is always how it works: too much exposure when things go against you and not enough when it goes your way, part of the psychological aspect of trading. For those of you who arent aware, the market still trades when we are limit up, its just a long que of buyers with few sellers, so youre not guaranteed a fill. The options market gave us a synthetic price yesterday of around 107.80, meaning if there were no limits, the April futures would have been trading near 107.80 yesterday. We have expanded limits. For Live cattle that is 4.50, for Feeder cattle that is 6.75, with MARCH feeders having an expanded limit of 10.00 today. In yesterdays report we talked about the party getting started this week, we believe yesterday could have been just the beginning. Just as the market overshot to the downside, we wouldnt be surprised t see it overshoot to the upside, especially with some funds trapped in a short position. If we do get a classic rip your face off rally over the next week or two, it should set up for another great opportunity for hedgers. Yesterdays Cold Storage report showed beef stocks at 490.981 million pounds, more than the expectations but inline with historical average. Lean Hogs Lean hog futures will be trading with expanded limits today, 4.50. Potentially we see additional momentum through the week, but we are not huge fans of hogs and continue to believe there are better opportunities (cattle). Yesterdays Cold Storage report showed pork stocks at 661.660 million pounds, less than the estimated 673, but more than the 5-year average of 622. Sign up for your FREE two week trial of our daily commodity reports! or Email Oliver with questions/comments: Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com

