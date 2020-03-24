Good day traders,

On the daily chart of AUDUSD we see price making a big, bearish movement, down from July of 2019, when a bigger triangle correction in wave 4 fully developed. This bearish movement can unfold in a five-wave manner, also known as an impulse, which can still see lower levels, as price has still not fully unfolded its temporary pullbacks. We have in mind a forth wave, which can now be underway from the lows, and can face resistance and a bearish turn at the Fib. ratio of 38.2/50.0 (0.60/0.626 region).

An intra-day drop from the mentioned resistance region and in five waves of a lesser degree would indicate a completed wave 4) correction, and further downside into a fifth wave of 5.

If you want more Elliott Wave analysis during this volatile times, make sure to check our services at https://ew-forecast.com/

Trade Well,

The EW-Forecast team

AUDUSD, daily