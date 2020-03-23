rounded corner
Elliott Wave View: Ten Year Notes Remain Supported
Monday, March 23, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Elliott Wave view in Ten Year Notes (ZN_F) suggests that it has a bullish sequence from October 2018 low, favoring more upside. Near term, rally to 140.24 ended wave I and pullback to 133.2 ended wave II. Internal of wave II unfolded as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from 140.24, wave ((W)) ended at 135.25 and bounce in wave ((X)) ended at 138.3. The next leg lower in wave ((Y)) ended at 133.22 which also completed wave II.

The Notes has turned higher in wave III. However, it needs to break above wave I at 140.24 to avoid a double correction. Up from 133.2, wave (1) ended at 135.3 and pullback in wave (2) ended at 134.18. The Notes then extended higher in wave (3) towards 138, and wave (4) pullback ended at 137.06. Finally, wave (5) of ((1)) is proposed complete at 138.18.

The Notes is now within wave ((2)) to correct cycle from March 19 low in 3, 7, or 11 swing and while the pullback stays above there, expect the Notes to extend higher. We dont like selling the Notes. Potential target higher is 100% 123.5% Fibonacci extension from October 2018 low which comes at 142.28 146.1 area.

Ten Year Notes (ZN_F) 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

ZN_F 24 March



About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
