The VIX (VX) is forming the 4th straight red daily candle in today's Asia morning, and has now reversed more than 50% of the surge in March to its record high. Congratulations to premium readers warned Friday (asseen here of the pending slide in the VIX) and who've profited. The VX appears to have more downside before it finds near-term support at the 61.8% Fib of the March rally. Nevertheless, the VX's 1st red weekly candle trying to form in 6 weeks suggests decent odds for being at the beginning of a multi-day to multi-week risk on oversold rally for risk assets. Except for the weekly MACD which still slopes up, the weekly, daily and 4hr RSI, Stochastics and MACD are turning down or steadily sloping down. I will look to go short in the red zone (of the daily chart), targeting the green zone for Monday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

Click hereto read the full analysis of this market as well as on Nasdaq100, GBPAUD

Feel free to join 3 other speakers and I for today's (Tuesday) ICE-hosted Bitcoin webinar (https://lnkd.in/gFheCrA) where I highlight Bitcoin-cross asset correlations and technical analysis.

VIX (VX) Weekly/Daily/4hr

Join the world's largest asset manager and 2 of the world's 5 largest (and 4 of the 10 largest) hedge funds by AUM as daily readers of Tradable Patterns' technical analysis. Since becoming available on Bloomberg, Refinitiv and FACTSET, readers have included every single one of the global top 10 investment banks. If you represent an institutional investor or potential distribution partner, write toinfo@tradablepatterns.comto request Bloomberg, Refinitiv and Factset readership reports.

Also seen on Interactive Brokers, Amazon, Liquid (Quoine), EXMO, SuperCryptoNews, Alphien and Zerohedge,Tradable Patterns (https://tradablepatterns.com)provides daily technical analysis on a subset of three CME/ICE futures (commodities, equity indices), spot FX markets, which it considers worth monitoring for the day/week for trend reversal or continuation, along with a separate weekly technical and fundamental analysis newsletter on Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Ethereum (ETHUSD) and Ripple (XRPUSD). For less experienced traders, tutorials and workshops are offered online and throughout Southeast Asia.

Today's Top 3 Trades, Crypto Weekly Outlook and all other Tradable Patterns content do not constitute an advisory and do not make recommendations, but can supplement your own analysis. Please do your own due diligence ahead of any trades.