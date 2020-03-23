GBPUSD Retains Its Broader Weakness



GBPUSD looks to weaken further as it looks to extend its broader downtrend. Support stands at 1.1450 area with a break below that level turning focus to the 1.1400 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.1350 level where a violation will turn focus to the 1.1300 level. Below here will open the door towards the 1.1250 level. On the upside, resistance is located at the 1.1550 with a turn above there allowing for morel strength towards the 1.1600 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1.1650 level followed by the 1.1700 level. On the whole, GBPUSD faces further downside threats in the new week.



