GBPUSD Retains Its Broader Weakness
Monday, March 23, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXTechstrategy.com
GBPUSD looks to weaken further as it looks to extend its broader downtrend. Support stands at 1.1450 area with a break below that level turning focus to the 1.1400 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.1350 level where a violation will turn focus to the 1.1300 level. Below here will open the door towards the 1.1250 level. On the upside, resistance is located at the 1.1550 with a turn above there allowing for morel strength towards the 1.1600 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1.1650 level followed by the 1.1700 level. On the whole, GBPUSD faces further downside threats in the new week.
About the author
Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.
He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXTechstrategy.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.comAt FXTechstrategy.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.
Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.