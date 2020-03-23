It is a whole new environment of trading.

What worked 6 weeks ago most probably not working now as far as trading is concerned.

That being said, the EXTREME volatility does present a few ( few opportunities) for traders who know how to manage trading size and have EXPERIENCE.

If you know how to take a loss.

If you know how to reduce trading size based on volatility.

If you know how to trade spreads ( NQ vs ES?)

If you understand options spreads.

THAN there are some very interesting set ups out there ( STILL with HIGHER RISK than normal). However if none of the above applies to you, the risks outweighs the potential opportunities.

This is for Stock Index futures but keep in mind MANY other markets are experiencing LARGE swings and moves.

Overnight limit,can't trade below but can trade above.

-5%

Intra day

-7% Trading Halt 15 mins

-13% Trading Halt 15 mins

-20% Closed for rest of day