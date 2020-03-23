The week behind

Global financial markets were much calmer last week following earlier risk-on assets meltdown. However, they continued to react to news about the ongoing corona virus crisis. The economic data releases were overshadowed by spreading pandemic fears again. But the economic data releases are starting to show a severe economic downturn: Thursdays U.S. Unemployment Claims have been much worse than expected.

The week ahead

What about the coming week? It is very likely that investors will continue to react to the mentioned virus scare again this week. However, the market will also wait for the U.S. Flash Manufacturing PMI and Flash Services PMI numbers on Tuesday and the Unemployment Claims along with the Final GDP number on Thursday. We will also get the Eurozone data: PMI numbers on Tuesday and the German ifo number on Wednesday. The British Pound traders will await Thursdays monetary policy update from Bank of England. Lets take a look at key highlights:

Our Market News Report consists of two different time-related perspectives. The investors perspective is only suitable for the long-term investments. The single economic data releases rarely cause major outlook changes. Hence, we will only see a handful of bold markings every week. On the other hand, the traders perspective is for traders and day-traders, because the assets prices are likely to react on a single piece of economic data. So, there will be a lot more bold markings on potentially market-moving news every week.

Our Market News Report consists of two different time-related perspectives. The investors perspective is only suitable for the long-term investments. The single economic data releases rarely cause major outlook changes. Hence, we will only see a handful of bold markings every week. On the other hand, the traders perspective is for traders and day-traders, because the assets prices are likely to react on a single piece of economic data. So, there will be a lot more bold markings on potentially market-moving news every week.





Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks

