Published 3.23.2020 by ZYTrade

Currently, and at no surprise, its all about the fear trade. Looking back at January 23, 2020 to the current moment:

30-Year TBonds (ZB) are up 12.85%

10-Year TNotes (ZN) are not so far behind at 6.63%

Spot Gold (XAU/USD) has pulled back -0.65% below its closing price on Jan 23

The S&P 500 (SPX) is down a sharp -32.72%

Semiconductors (SOX) are also down but slightly above the S&P at -30.82%

S&P retail (XRT) has plunged -40.58%

And finally, the SPDR Bank ETF (KRB) holds the lowest spot at -49.97%

