rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

The Big Picture - a Three-Month Market Outlook
Monday, March 23, 2020

by Karl Montevirgen of Independent - Writing for Multiple Companies

Bookmark and Share

Published 3.23.2020 by ZYTrade



Currently, and at no surprise, its all about the fear trade. Looking back at January 23, 2020 to the current moment:


  • 30-Year TBonds (ZB) are up 12.85%

  • 10-Year TNotes (ZN) are not so far behind at 6.63%

  • Spot Gold (XAU/USD) has pulled back -0.65% below its closing price on Jan 23

  • The S&P 500 (SPX) is down a sharp -32.72%

  • Semiconductors (SOX) are also down but slightly above the S&P at -30.82%

  • S&P retail (XRT) has plunged -40.58%

  • And finally, the SPDR Bank ETF (KRB) holds the lowest spot at -49.97%


For weekly market information, subscribe to the ZYTrade Newsletter by sending an email to info@zytrade.com.


Risk Disclaimers:

Trading futures, options on futures, and forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The use of leverage is not suitable for all investors and losses exceeding your initial deposit is possible. Carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources and only risk capital should be used. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. The lower the margin used the higher the leverage and therefore increases your risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Virtual Currency Disclaimer - Zytrade is a member of NFA and is subject to NFA's regulatory oversight and examinations. However, you should be aware that NFA does not have regulatory oversight authority over underlying or spot virtual currency products or transactions or virtual currency exchanges, custodians, or markets.


Recent articles from this author


About the author

Karl Montevirgen is an independent content writer. Having been involved in the commodities and FX markets for the last 9 years, Karl writes for several companies and publications in the finance space. 

You can view his extended profile, list of publications, and theoretical content work on his LinkedIn page. 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy