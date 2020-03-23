LOOKING AT THE BIG PICTURE - JUDY CRAWFORD





LOOKING AT THE BIG PICTURE . The relentless selling recently in the markets had not been seen since the 2007/08 recession. No matter the reason, there are similarities technically.

When that recession hit, the stock market in the end retraced all of the four year bull move that started in 2003. And all other markets followed along to some extent. Thats the similarity. What is not similar is where many markets were in terms of being in a bull or bear move at that time and the extent of their selling spree.

To start all the grains were, like the stock market, riding high on a bull trend. So when the recession hit, their mature bull move turned into a roaring bear. No surprise. After a failed resumption of the bull move, the grains have been consolidating. And they have been sitting in the same range where they stopped and consolidated after the 2007/08 recession. The only exceptions are meal that kept holding at the high of its consolidation at that time and bean oil that was below.

Next are the meats. In the 2007/08 recession they were in the early stage of a bull move and their selloff was pretty much just a minor retracement to an earlier rally no bear in sight. They then took off and made historic highs irrespective of what the stock market was doing. Then a bear move followed. That followed with a consolidation at higher prices than where they settled out initially after the recession. Technically that is probably the reason their selloff in response to the virus was marked with down limit days to realign. They then reached that support held after the recession and not only held but are now having lock limit up days in response.

With the softs they show pretty much the same picture as the meats. All were in early bull moves prior to the 2007/08 recession and had minor selloffs (in response to the recession) followed by major bull moves. To date all have been dealing with the aftermath of a bear move, trying to find their footing. Only coffee was at the same level it found itself in when it started a bull move after the recession. Cotton has gone much lower, sugar to 10.00 and cocoa to 20.00.

My point being that the similarities between market action in the 2007/08 recession and now can possibly tell us something. For one, a lot of these markets ended up right back where they were holding after the recession which were low to begin with. The fact that the meats are reacting strongly to having finally reached that level (with limit up moves), could be suggesting that is a key area not only for them but also for other markets in the same boat. Could it also be suggesting that they may now go back to their technical and fundamental truths and break away from the stock market impact?

Speaking of the stock market (as Ill reference via the s&p,) this market is beyond overdue for a major correction. It would be healthy for the market. It has had one unbelievable run since the 2009 low as seen on the quarterly chart. So far this correction has reached just a 38.2% retracement. A 50% retracement would bring it down to 2030.00 and a 61.8% down to 1700.00 approximately.

So to assume if further correction occurs in the stock market, the other markets will continue to follow is not a guarantee for more than one reason. First they are already at depressed prices. Secondly they have reached the level (in most cases) that they held after the 2007/08 recession and started their bull moves. And thirdly, if the stock market sells off further I find it hard not to believe some of that money would shift to these low priced markets.

In other words, could the recent selloff in the grains, meats & softs be setting up the buy of the decade? Is that what the meats are already telling us?

