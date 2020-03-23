S&P 500 Futures---The S&P 500 in the June contract is trading lower for the 4th consecutive session down another 70 points or 3.01% continuing its complete collapse over the last month as prices have now hit a 40 month low as there is a real possibility that a Great Depression could be at hand.

The St. Louis Fed President Bullard warned today that the U.S. unemployment rate may hit 30% in and GDP may drop 50% in Q2 because of shutdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic.there Is absolute panic at the current time as the state of Massachusetts for a quarantine on all of their citizens as this is getting out of control in my opinion and extremely disappointing as the means do not justify the ends as we are putting 300 million + people with the possibility of overwhelming poverty over a couple of thousand people dying and I don't think we can come back if this last much longer as we need to open up some industries.

At the present time I'm not involved, but I do believe that individual stocks look strong and are really cheap and if you are a long term investor I would start to nibble as we await the Congress vote on economic stimulus which continues to drag as it will be a huge negative influence on prices if that not concluded today.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

