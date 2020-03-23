rounded corner
Is A Great Depression At Hand ?
Monday, March 23, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

S&P 500 Futures---The S&P 500 in the June contract is trading lower for the 4th consecutive session down another 70 points or 3.01% continuing its complete collapse over the last month as prices have now hit a 40 month low as there is a real possibility that a Great Depression could be at hand.

The St. Louis Fed President Bullard warned today that the U.S. unemployment rate may hit 30% in and GDP may drop 50% in Q2 because of shutdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic.there Is absolute panic at the current time as the state of Massachusetts for a quarantine on all of their citizens as this is getting out of control in my opinion and extremely disappointing as the means do not justify the ends as we are putting 300 million + people with the possibility of overwhelming poverty over a couple of thousand people dying and I don't think we can come back if this last much longer as we need to open up some industries.

At the present time I'm not involved, but I do believe that individual stocks look strong and are really cheap and if you are a long term investor I would start to nibble as we await the Congress vote on economic stimulus which continues to drag as it will be a huge negative influence on prices if that not concluded today.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR)

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.



About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
