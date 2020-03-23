Crude Oil Futures---Crude oil futures in the May contract is trading lower for the 2nd consecutive session down another $0.23 at 22.40 a bushel despite the fact that the Federal Reserve announced endless stimulus worth trillions of dollars to try to support the market, but was unable to push crude oil prices higher. The main problem with oil is the fact that nobody is driving as demand is extremely weak coupled with the fact that Saudi Arabia and Russia continue to overproduce as they are trying to take out the American fracker while trying to gain market share and they're doing a good job of it right now.
If you are short a futures contract the chart structure is absolutely terrible as we're falling out of bed as I would place the stop loss above last Fridays high of 28.50 as an exit strategy as I still think $15 a barrel could be in the cards in the coming weeks ahead.
The volatility at the current time is extraordinary high as the U.S stock market is down another 500 points today continuing to plunge on a daily basis as there is absolute panic in the United States at the current time as I see no reason to be a buyer as this situation is not going to end anytime soon in my opinion.
TREND: LOWER
CHART STRUCTURE: POOR
VOLATILITY: HIGH
