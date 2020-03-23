Weak Demand Pushes Crude Oil Lower



Crude Oil Futures---Crude oil futures in the May contract is trading lower for the 2nd consecutive session down another $0.23 at 22.40 a bushel despite the fact that the Federal Reserve announced endless stimulus worth trillions of dollars to try to support the market, but was unable to push crude oil prices higher. The main problem with oil is the fact that nobody is driving as demand is extremely weak coupled with the fact that Saudi Arabia and Russia continue to overproduce as they are trying to take out the American fracker while trying to gain market share and they're doing a good job of it right now. If you are short a futures contract the chart structure is absolutely terrible as we're falling out of bed as I would place the stop loss above last Fridays high of 28.50 as an exit strategy as I still think $15 a barrel could be in the cards in the coming weeks ahead. The volatility at the current time is extraordinary high as the U.S stock market is down another 500 points today continuing to plunge on a daily basis as there is absolute panic in the United States at the current time as I see no reason to be a buyer as this situation is not going to end anytime soon in my opinion. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.