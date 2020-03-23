Historic Rally With Cattle Is Unfolding









On March 17, I posted the following message on my twitter account. "Between falling gas prices at the pump and Uncle Sam giving every adult US citizen a check for $1000 the markets to benefit enormously are livestock and in particular beef." Are we on the cusp of a historic rally with cattle? Read Commodity Insite and find out! ------------------------------------------------------------------

This morning on my twitter account I wrote the following. " The historic rally with cattle I touted on March 17, is underway. But with futures in a, pool of 2700 it may be difficult to buy futures for several days. We shall see!" ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

And here are the livestock comments I posted on my twice a day newsletter Commodity Insite earlier today; "The Friday, Cattle on Feed report was viewed by the trade as neutral but I felt it was bullish. The next two On Feed reports will be bullish. I would only trade cattle from the long side of the ledger. My bias regarding hogs is the same. Watch for an email from me today as I wish to be a bit more aggressive with long positions in cattle and possibly hogs. Two of my favorite private sources regarding cattle argue that cash is $20 to $22 over April futures due to the recent and historic rally underway with boxed beef. If they are right, that means cash is over August futures by nearly $30. Now, there is some food for thought!" --------------------------------------------------------------------

