Silver is still trading lower and making a five-wave structure within a wave III of a bigger, bearish reversal. Support for wave III can be seen around the 11.0 region, where a wave IV correction may show up; however this may occur only once a five-wave cycle within a third wave is seen. At the moment sub-wave 4 of III can be in the making.

Silver, 4h

