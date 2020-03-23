Heartland Weekend Newsletter - Grains and Cattle - posted sunday



March 22rd Commentary This past week was witness to again new heightened levels of volatility that are unprecedented in the stock and commodity industry. Ive been trading for 34 years, registered in the business for 30 of them, and have not seen such extreme swings in all markets simultaneously, not only from day-to-day but hour-to-hour. Witness the idea of cattle trading from limit up nine dollars, to limit down the nine-dollar limit twice in back-to-back days. Oil futures trading eight dollars a barrel higher off of fresh lows just made, then to collapse back to the lows in less than 12 hours to just name a few. Algorithm computers traders are getting eaten up by themselves. Just as soon as there finding shorts under pressure from short-covering, questioning their trend in the short-term, they go along. Shortly after getting long positions on, they find they are into losing positions just to go short again and repeat the spin and rinse cycle. Its shake-and-bake, and algorithm computer traders are going to start re-thinking their risk exposure. The reference to the volatility is to remind those that even though we might have a seen massive washout low in grain prices this past Wednesday, that doesnt mean we cant see retracement pullbacks if not retests in the coming weeks. But things afoot are changing as grains and meat (food) is taking on a whole new look. We need food more than we need clothing, appliances, or what they call durable goods to base inflation on. Food is going to start having value, (It's starting in the meats) and the need to assure a price to produce it needs to come back into the marketplace. Either its pay something now or pay dearly later. We dont need oil as much now in a depressed economy, so the oil recoveries are going to be timid and long fought out with the politics of Russia/Saudi Arabia. But food is not something the marketplace is going to want to let run into short supply, even though there are comfortable looking grain stocks available now. This thinking of a grain low in now though is not shared yet by many in the market place. There is talk of Dec corn going to 3.00-310 on deflation. They are still thinking inside the box, as if they think the farmer is stupid and with throw his money completely in the hole, going for the ego of massive production. The crop is not started to be put in the ground with horrible financial conditions. Farmers are leaving the realm of offense, and moving to a defense game. Just having ground in production for something to create revenues is where its going. Either prices improve by May, (as corn did last year into the opening of June) and incentivize the farmer to push for big production, or grain prices will move higher by the fall. Essentially, pay now or pay a lot more later. South American price values are below US prices though summer, but logistics could become an issue for sales in coming months if farmers also consider holding supplies.. The upcoming acreage report on March 31 could hold a surprise, as farmers are filling surveys out right now, and there could be a dramatic shift just in the last two weeks on thoughts. We could easily see the soybean acres numbered jump higher than present guesses, as revenue assurance at $9.17 looks more appealing in an uncertain world, given the cost of producing corn and getting that revenue assurance. (Yes I know many revenue assurance contracts are postdated backward to meet the deadlines). Once we get to the March 31 acreage report, the conversation could start switching to preventive plant on corn. Especially the northern Plains and the northern Midwest. If theres any hint that there is potential for crop delays, you can be assured, that if a person is a week out from the preventive plant date, theyre going to drag their feet and throw corn into preventive plant. Come June 30, where there could be the likelihood of a flip again, would be a shocking surprise of corn acres being a lot less than the 94 million acres from the USDA is using for projections today. This would be an absolute 180 turn from last years June 30 shocking increase in acreage. Remember, theres cause-and-effect for forecasting doom early, the free market has a way of avoiding it. Another factor that helped score lows for grains this past Wednesday, was Argentina has closed its ports to exports for at least ten days. Whether its extended, we will know in a week. Still, with them stepping out of the soybean meal export market, that helped lift soybean meal in a massive recovery of a $25 a ton rally this past week. Other support came from the fact that ethanol supplies of DDGs are going to be in fast decline, putting more pressure on the need for soybean meal in rations that require the protein boost. French milling wheat prices exploded last week as millers scrambled for supplies as bread orders nearly doubled. This put pressure on exports, as deliveries to ports were hampered and bids there jumped as well. With the US having been ahead of the corona-virus contamination, and the food industry and supply chains being considered critical, its likely our export action will remain active to countries that will keep their ports open. And this is in spite of the strength of the US dollar. Sometimes it comes down to availability, not price. Remember, the US is the king of the storehouse of the grain of last resort. Kind of like Joseph in the Bible and his seven-year supply of grain. I can continue the conversation on less production with upcoming input costs. Small farmers will likely keep their crop rotation for simple, optimum yield potential, but large farmers may rotate acreage around to soybeans to reduce risk and massive equity for inputs. If preventive plant is not an issue on corn acres in their area, they will focus on switching more to beans because of fewer input costs. Even wheat is going to suffer yield potential because of reducing input costs later this spring/summer will be paramount. That is, unless grain prices choose to rally sooner rather than waiting toward the end when optimum production cannot be changed in time for the better. Let me leave you with this thought. Grain prices have bottomed, but as I mentioned at the beginning of the commentary, volatility in the markets will stay with us, with rallies on grain prices being short-lived and sold. Seeing the forest from the trees is not in algorithm trading terminology. As the year progresses, its the little things that are going to add up to the final production of grains to be less than are being thought on paper now. Whether its acreage, reduced input costs, let alone a weather factor, all the roosters have been counted before the eggs are hatched for maximum production. The USDA is going to find out they counted too many roosters (production), and its not their fault. When they started putting this potential together, corona-virus was just a China concern, and it was thought only to be a demand issue from China for our grain. Grains are going to be vicious in their pricing going forward into the year. But this is one of those years where before the crop has gone in, the worst price of the year has been seen for the future. As we move forward, the future brings a better price towards harvest. We call this a one-off every decade, and I think we're living in one right now. We will try to guide you through it, but we will still look to lock down an opportune price if its spiked and offered. Click here to sign up and see my entire newsletter every day plus videos and trade alerts for free for 2 weeks. ***Links may not work when viewing this article on barchart.com. Please copy and paste this link below into your web browser to access the free trial sign upportal.*** https://ppweb.thrivecart.com/heartland-advantage-package-no-cc/ Corn Corn futures last week sliced through multi-year support ranges and found legs in the low 330 range. Morgan Stanley at mid-week essentially said we WILL HAVE a big crop and no demand with ethanol use in hard decline. It's hard to get more bearish then the outlook on price that occurred into last Wednesday. Farmers don't grow crops out of the love of farming anymore, but the need to see the potential of getting equity back on their labor. Another way stated is "ROI" return on investment. New crop hedges of Dec corn near 4.00 are minimal because of the speed of imploding price. The problem with the $3.00 new crop corn thinkers is they are not thinking. They are using linear regression, they assume a constant on the supply side won't change, and are plugging in constant demand drops. Yes, that is a depressing world on paper, but on the margin, production can shift away so early in the game. Farmers dragging their feet where they can in the country and go prevent plant up to their max proven acreage where they can. Add to that input reductions, and amazingly, shrinking demand finds an offset. Pennies make dimes, and dimes make dollars analogy. Spot corn will look to build a base at 330-340 with resistance heavy at 365-370 (the area of last base building turned resistance). Last week I suggested the free-fall in bean prices could head to a measured move of a 812 price range.821 was the actual low tagged before the 55 cent late week rally. 867-871 is initial resistance on this rally, with the gap at 885-889 the next major upside resistance check. Major resistance is the purple line at 892-898. Argentina will be watched next week on export resumption, with soybean meal being the litmus test to further strength. Declining DDG product will be underling support for meal on setbacks. November beans have a tough row to hoe for recovery, with farmers likely to favor bean production in the current environment. Late Brazilian yields are starting to disappoint and Argentine yield may also be at risk of downgrading. Recoveries later this spring and summer in price will target 9.00-9.20 for Major resistance without a crop threat in August for US beans. ***Charts for Subscribers*** Wheat Wheat became an upside price leader this week with millers scrambling for supplies. Basis and futures both firmed. French milling wheat lead the recovery for wheat, and may still have potential for another 30 cents in price rise short-term. Down trend lines stopped wheat on Thursday, with retests into Friday. Breaching Fridays high and holding will target 490-500 May KC wheat with May Chicago targeting 580-590. May Minneapolis wheat has resistance at 535-540. ***Charts for Subscribers*** Cattle Last week was the most volatile week ($9.00 spot trading ranges two days in a row) on record, as traders feared packing plant closures against sharply higher demand for restocking meat shelves at the grocery store. Cash trade started the week at 105 and ended at 110-113. Tyson foods late on Friday announced they will come out Monday bidding 118 and lift dressed prices $7.94. Spot cattle are so discounted to the cash market, that even are sharply lower stock market may not keep April cattle down. Cash trade could hold north of 115 well into April, lifting the cattle complex with spreads widening between spot and deferred. Packing plants will doubtfully ever close, as arrangements will be made for workers staying home. Food is designated as a critical industry, and will be maintained. Spot hogs recovered $10.00 from Mondays low and are near cash. US export demand stays strong with cumulative exports at 184% of a year ago and outstanding sales up 148%. There is no indication that either exports or sales have slowed via the decline in world economic activity. Livestock are at the forefront of the food supply and major lows are more likely scored now verses grains. The fear factor in the markets are now sorting out winners and losers, and meat is a winner. Recovery rallies are tied to resumption in demand, as the consumer chooses food over durable good spending. The $1,000 checks from the US Treasury are more likely spent on food, not toys. The lows for livestock are in this past week, retracements will be bought. *** Charts for Subscribers*** Hedge update: 2019 Corn: Oct 9 sold an additional 10% of new crop corn on December at 394. Adding the 15% sale at 396 brings it to a rough average of 25% corn sold at 395. Adding our $0.54 made on corn puts this summer, brings that sale two 449 on 25% production. We sold 25% at 447 in June, so we are 50% sold with a 448 average for 2019/20. 25% sold 390 on March corn at the beginning of 2020. Beans: Holding a 29 cent gain on 25% 2019 production from option plays. Sold 10% of new crop beans at 926. Sold 25% of 2019 beans at 910 November beans. Sold 25% of 2019 Jan beans 955 Wheat: Sold 25% Spring wheat sale at 557 for Dec Minn wheat. Sold Minneapolis at 571 September. Sold 20% at 581 December. Sold 25% at 560 on March contract. 2018: Sold 30% of 2018 corn at 409 on the December contract. Sold 20% of 2018 corn at 421 on the December contract. Sold 25% of 2018 corn at 429.2 spring 2019. Sold 25% at 437 spring 2019. 2018 bean sales were completed at 920 average this spring, and we added 1.14 gains from our put options on 100% hedge in the summer of 2018 along with the 2018 market facilitation payment of $0.83 a bushel. That put our total sales value at above 11.00 on 2018 production. ***Subscribe to get the most recent and upcoming hedge recommendations*** NOTE: All trades will be entered in the electronic markets unless otherwise noted. Hedge recommendations and Trade recommendations are totally separate, and may sometimes conflict with one another. It is strongly suggested that Spec trades and Hedge trades be done in separate accounts. This material is not a research report prepared by Heartland Investor Capital Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions. DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION. The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Heartland Investor Capital believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. Newsletter provided by Heartland Investor Capital Management, Inc. a registered CTA with the NFA, of which Eugene Graner is principal. This entity is a separate legal entity from the Introducing Broker Heartland Investor Services. Copyright 2018 Heartland Investor Capital Management All rights reserved



