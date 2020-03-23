March 23, 2020

Wheat and soybean futures rallied sharply overnight, as I stated last week, lows are likely in as food becomes essential. Millers and importers are scrambling to secure supplies to have on hand, with contingency plans to keep working even if workers call in sick. Their concern is getting it delivered.

Brazilian port workers are voting to strike Tuesday for more wages, because of concerns of having to go to work. Those workers are not union workers and could be fired if they strike. But if theres unity among others, then Brazilian ports will struggle to work.

Tyson Foods came out late Friday and said they would raise bids to 118.00 live on jumped the dressed value a corresponding amount. There is a strong likelihood during this re-stocking. That April live cattle will trade north of 110 into deliveries.

Spikes this morning will likely get stalled by the CME, as early sharp rises typically falter during the session. Lows are likely in last week, but that does not mean its a straight line up. Markets will grind out an upward moving price trend, but breaks to technical support values will find buyers. We would continue to try to update those potentials as they come.

Click here to sign up and see my entire newsletter every day plus videos and trade alerts for free for 2 weeks.

***Links may not work when viewing this article on barchart.com. Please copy and paste this link below into your web browser to access the free trial sign upportal.***

https://ppweb.thrivecart.com/heartland-advantage-package-no-cc/

NOTE: All trades will be entered in the electronic markets unless otherwise noted. Hedge recommendations and Trade recommendations are totally separate, and may sometimes conflict with one another. It is strongly suggested that Spec trades and Hedge trades be done in separate accounts.

A word to the Wise

This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent o Heartland Investor Capital and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by Heartland Investor Capital Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS

COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader

must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or

indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading

advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Heartland Investor Capital believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.

Newsletter provided by Heartland Investor Capital Management, Inc. a registered CTA with the NFA, of which Eugene Graner is principal. This entity is a separate legal entity from the Introducing Broker Heartland Investor Services.