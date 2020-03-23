Looking for A Bounce in Heating Oil



Energy has falling aggressively since the beginning of the year and losses have accelerated in March. I'm expecting a bounce over the next several trading days going into a period of seasonal strength. The trade this, I'm looking at the Heating Oil (N20-X20) calendar spread. This trade had hypothetically profited in 12 of the last 15 years when purchased on 3/22 and sold on 3/30. The average profit is 115% of the average drawdown for this period while the average best profit is almost 3 times the average worst loss. The average profits historically have been mild overall but these are exceptional times, so I think that the risk and reward are much higher. Today, I am buying the Heating Oil (N20-X20) calendar spread at a limit of ($0.0876).



About the author Darren Carlat is the Managing Director of SpreadEdge Capital, LLC and is responsible for all aspects of the company's operations including market research, trading, customer satisfaction, and operations management.

In 1986, he started a 32-year career in various increasing capacities with Frito-Lay, Inc., a large snack food producer and distributor that is a division of PepsiCo Inc.. Prior to his retirement in early 2018, Darren served as an Executive in Supply Chain Operations in the company’s headquarters in Plano, Tx.

For decades, Darren has been developing, programming, and testing a wide variety of trading systems. In 2010, he finished initial development efforts on a seasonal spread trading strategy which he has continually refined, enhanced and improved. This trading system has been used for his own trading activities and is the basis of all the programs described. In 2014, he founded SpreadEdge Capital, LLC, registered SpreadEdge Capital as a Commodity Trading Advisor, and began to offer the trading program to the public. He is now dedicated to this effort full time and remains as the largest investor in the Diversified program.

Darren can be reached at (214) 636-3133, or via email at Darren@SpreadEdgeCapital.com