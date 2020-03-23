|
Breakfast Report - Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJ
Monday, March 23, 2020
by Phillip Streible of Blue Line Futures
Breakfast Report - Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJ
Softs Technical Report
Actionable Trading Ideas that help you stay ahead of the markets"
Cocoa (May)
Technicals: Cocoa has mild resistance at 2397 which is the 200 DMA
The Trend trading system triggered a short on Feb 28th at 2671 and has a stop close only at 2413*
Bias: Bearish/Neutral
Previous Session Bias: Bearish/Neutral
Resistance: 2407***, 2685****
Pivot: 2413**** area where shorts move to the sidelines
Support: 2200***, 1800****
200 DMA: 2685
Sugar (May)
Technicals: The Trend Trading system established a short on March 2nd at 13.81 and the buy stop is at 13.10
Bias:Bearish/Neutral
Previous Session Bias:Bearish/Neutral
Resistance: 11.34***, 12,00****
Pivot: 13.10 *** Area where shorts move to the sidelines
Support: 10.68***, 9.89****
*Watch 10.68 this was the critical low that held back in September 2019
200 DMA: 13.76
Coffee (May)
Technicals: Trend traders have been taken to the sidelines. They are working a buy trigger and sell trigger with the sell trigger on a break below 90.98 and a buy trigger at 120.46. It looks like this buy trigger will get hit but it will leave you with a substantial amount of risk if you use the sell trigger down at 90.98.
Bias: Bullish/Neutral
Previous Session Bias: Neutral
Resistance: 126.05***128.50****
Pivot:109.79
Support: 101.84***, 99.55****
200 DMA: 109.77
Orange Juice (May)
Technicals: Trend Traders are back on the long side with the long at 97.18 and the sell trigger at 92.62
Bias: Bullish/Neutral
Previous Session Bias: Neutral
Resistance: 107.50***, 110.00****
Pivot:99.19 (also the 200 DMA)
Support: 97.15***, 92.15****
