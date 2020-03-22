ONE44 Analytics Bitcoin update,Bitcoin bottomed on the major Gann timing, it did push way through the 5400 major Gann square support level, but they only had 1 solid close below it and it continues to be the long term swing point, above it the first target is 7700 as the first test, this is 38.2% back up to the 6/26/2019 high, there is also another major Gann square in this area at 7600. Above here the target is 10,000, this is 61.8% back up to the same high. Also watch the 200 day average at 9000, we don't think this should cause a top, but it can set it back for a couple days. With a couple solid closes below 5400 look for the 4200 major Gann square and then to take out the Dec. 2018 low of 3150.
To find the Free Fibonacci rule/guidelines and example go towww.one44analytics.com