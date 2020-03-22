rounded corner
ONE44 Analytics Bitcoin bottom update
Sunday, March 22, 2020

by Nick Ehrenberg of ONE44

ONE44 Analytics Bitcoin update,

Bitcoin bottomed on the major Gann timing, it did push way through the 5400 major Gann square support level, but they only had 1 solid close below it and it continues to be the long term swing point, above it the first target is 7700 as the first test, this is 38.2% back up to the 6/26/2019 high, there is also another major Gann square in this area at 7600. Above here the target is 10,000, this is 61.8% back up to the same high. Also watch the 200 day average at 9000, we don't think this should cause a top, but it can set it back for a couple days. With a couple solid closes below 5400 look for the 4200 major Gann square and then to take out the Dec. 2018 low of 3150.

The horizontal yellow lines are ONE44 Gann static support and resistance lines.

Bitcoin Daily



