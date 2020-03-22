Bitcoin (BTCUSD) has mounted an incredible rebound in the past week off its near 9 month downchannel support, but could slow in its ascent this week as it bumps up against the November 2019 low. Any decisive surge back above the November 2019 low will confirm a higher March low versus the 2018/2019 lows, and position BTCUSD for a retest of the 9 month downchannel resistance in the few weeks following. After BTCUSD fell to near its 2018, 2019 lows 2 Fridays ago, catching many bulls offside, odds are rising for BTCUSD making another fakeout as it continues grinding higher and squeezing shorts. Although the daily RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish, they will likely remain weighed down this week by the still slightly downsloping weekly MACD...Click here for today's Bitcoin and Industry fundamental analysis, along with technical and fundamental analysis of Ethereum and Ripple.

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Weekly/Daily





