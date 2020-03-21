Cotton Futures---Cotton futures in the May contract is currently trading at 54.16 after settling last Friday in New York at 60.49 down over 600 points for the trading week hitting a 10-year low as weakening demand due to the Coronavirus continuing to put pressure on prices. Many commodities this week hit a 10 year low as there is so much uncertainty due to the fact that many U.S industries have been completely shut down as many states are telling people to stay at home therefor commerce has come to its knees.

At the current time I am not involved, however it looks like lower prices are ahead as prices are trading far below its 20 and 100 day moving average down for the 5th consecutive session as we start to enter the spring planting season which could put a floor on prices especially if some type of weather market comes about such as a drought.

At the current time I'm certainly not recommending any type of bottom fishing as that would be counter-trend trading and if you are short I would place a tight stop-loss as an exit strategy because when there is more clarity on the Coronavirus you will see rallies across the board and they could become violent to the upside.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.