Cotton Prices Hit A 10 Year Low
Saturday, March 21, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Cotton Futures---Cotton futures in the May contract is currently trading at 54.16 after settling last Friday in New York at 60.49 down over 600 points for the trading week hitting a 10-year low as weakening demand due to the Coronavirus continuing to put pressure on prices. Many commodities this week hit a 10 year low as there is so much uncertainty due to the fact that many U.S industries have been completely shut down as many states are telling people to stay at home therefor commerce has come to its knees.

At the current time I am not involved, however it looks like lower prices are ahead as prices are trading far below its 20 and 100 day moving average down for the 5th consecutive session as we start to enter the spring planting season which could put a floor on prices especially if some type of weather market comes about such as a drought.

At the current time I'm certainly not recommending any type of bottom fishing as that would be counter-trend trading and if you are short I would place a tight stop-loss as an exit strategy because when there is more clarity on the Coronavirus you will see rallies across the board and they could become violent to the upside.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
