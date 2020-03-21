Coffee Futures---Coffee futures in the May contract settled last Friday in New York at 106.75 a pound while currently trading at 118.20 up over 1,100 points for the week after coffee-trader Volcafe told clients that the Coronavirus pandemic is causing logistical hold ups that will become "more widespread" in major coffee-producing countries, which may cause delays of coffee shipments to ports and other transport operations.

If you take a look at the daily chart prices continually bounce off the100 level as it looks like a long-term bottom is in place as I'm currently not involved as prices hit a 2 week high as I will keep a close eye on this market as the volatility certainly has come to life.

Coffee prices are trading above their 20 & 100 day moving average telling you that the trend may have turned to the upside while trading higher for the 3rd consecutive session as the commodity and stock markets have experienced tremendous volatility due to the Coronavirus as I don't think that situation is going to end anytime soon.

The U.S dollar hit a 3-year high and an all-time high against the Brazilian Real which is a negative fundamental factor towards prices as there is a lot of uncertainty so avoid this market at the current time.

TREND: MIXED--HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

