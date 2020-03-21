rounded corner
What Is Going On With Coffee Prices ?
Saturday, March 21, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Coffee Futures---Coffee futures in the May contract settled last Friday in New York at 106.75 a pound while currently trading at 118.20 up over 1,100 points for the week after coffee-trader Volcafe told clients that the Coronavirus pandemic is causing logistical hold ups that will become "more widespread" in major coffee-producing countries, which may cause delays of coffee shipments to ports and other transport operations.

If you take a look at the daily chart prices continually bounce off the100 level as it looks like a long-term bottom is in place as I'm currently not involved as prices hit a 2 week high as I will keep a close eye on this market as the volatility certainly has come to life.

Coffee prices are trading above their 20 & 100 day moving average telling you that the trend may have turned to the upside while trading higher for the 3rd consecutive session as the commodity and stock markets have experienced tremendous volatility due to the Coronavirus as I don't think that situation is going to end anytime soon.

The U.S dollar hit a 3-year high and an all-time high against the Brazilian Real which is a negative fundamental factor towards prices as there is a lot of uncertainty so avoid this market at the current time.

TREND: MIXED--HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
