Crude Oil Futures---Crude oil futures in the May contract is currently trading at 24.85 after settling last Friday in New York at 32.11 down over $7 for the trading week hitting an 18-year low as demand has absolutely disappeared due to the fact that major industries across the United States have completely shut down.

Coronavirus is to blame for the weakness in oil prices coupled with the fact that a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia as over production continues put pressure on prices as I still believe we will crack the $20 level in the coming weeks ahead. Prices traded as low as 20.52 earlier in the week while then gaining support Thursday after the U.S. Department of Energy said it is seeking to buy 30 million bbl of crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

At the current time there are very few bullish trends but the problem is prices fell out of bed so quickly that the risk / reward is not in your favor, however I am certainly not recommending any type of bullish position until some type of clarity comes about with the U.S economy going back to work as it doesn't look like that's going to happen for several more weeks and if you are short I would place a tight stop-loss.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

