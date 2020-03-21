Thus far, 2020 has been a tough, cruel year for those long virtually any market in the Big Four: stocks, bonds, currencies or commodities. Based on history, however, there were other years equally tough and equally cruel. Below is a chapter from Haunted By Markets entitled, A Cruel Year I penned back in August, 1998. Hope you find something of interest.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Aug. 24, 1998:





A Cruel Year

In my newsletter, Commodity Insight as well as in this newspaper, I have argued for six months that 1998 is the most bearish year for most markets since the Crash of 1929 and the months that followed. Thus far, nothing has surfaced to cause me to change my mind. And thus far, no-one has argued that I am not correct in my analysis.

There is no doubt that 1998 has been an especially cruel year to those long any commodity or currency on the board. The CRB index for instance, fell to a new 6-year low in the final week of August while the yen fell to an 8-year low and the Canadian dollar to a 160-year low. Basically, this has been a year when, "if you are long, you are wrong," has been the rule of thumb.

Sadly, the entire scenario of deflating markets has been going on for nearly one full year. Most markets "rolled over" and began to trend lower last October and by January of this year, the bearish trend was firmly entrenched. From January of this year, the bearish trend was firmly entrenched. From January into the very last days of August, that trend continued.

As a matter of fact, the only thing different between today and a month ago is this: now, those long equities are being hammered as well. Today, the mighty Dow Jones is caught-up in the same ugly situation that the commodity markets and most currencies have been caught-up in for the past year.

On July 20, the Dow Jones Industrial average rose to a new historic high of 9367 while the S&P 500 futures contract hit 1199.40. Since then, the Dow has dropped nine percent while S&P futures fell to a whopping $36,100 per contract. Stop for a second and think just how HUGE a break $36,100 per contract.

Such a break would equal a $6 a bushel fall for soybean prices for example. Or in the case of cattle futures it would be a break of $9. In the case of silver, it would be a collapse of $6 an ounce. By any measure, a drop of $36,100 per futures contract is GARGANTUAN. And it took place in four short weeks. I have also argued that, "everything on the board is 'no good.

How can that be good for the Dow Jones?" Based on how the Dow and stock futures have performed over the past four weeks, obviously, the U.S. equity markets have become uncomfortable with the fact that "everything on the board is, no good.

There are numerous explanations given for the poor performance for most markets this year. But, generally speaking, most analysts feel that prices have been collapsing due to the Asian Crisis, a very strong U.S. dollar, fears of deflation and an exceptionally bearish market psychology.

Adding to the woes and uncertainty of the marketplace last week was the devaluation of the Russian ruble. In addition, rumors continue to surface that China is about to devalue their currency in an effort to remain competitive in Asia. All in all, the current economic situation from one end of the glove to the other is bearish. It is the most bearish situation since the Crash of 1929 and the months that followed.

But rest assured that those markets with long term bullish fundamentals will soon bottom and rise in value. My long term fundamental work continues to suggest that the following markets are in the process of carving out a base from which to rally. Once prices do indeed bottom, the rallies should last from 2 to 5 years or possibly longer.

In no particular order here are my choices for markets on the verge of mounting and sustaining major bull moves; cattle, pork bellies, wheat, soybean oil, silver, the Japanese yen and the Canadian dollar. Each of those markets has fundamentals that are long term positive. But over the near term, everything is bearish.

Therefore, even those markets may have a difficult time moving higher. Nevertheless, over the long run, bullish fundamentals will eventually bring about a bottom for those markets and a stiff rally for each is anticipated. Aggressive and imaginative traders should keep a close eye on each of those markets. Higher prices are coming.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

The week that just ended here in late March, 2020 was brutally bearish for all markets. The week was highlighted by a psychology of, "GMO!...get me out!" And thus far, there is nothing on the horizon to suggest such a market scenario will change anytime soon.

However, there is a dynamic scenario unfolding that may prove to be quite rewarding if my analysis proves accurate. If you wish to know about the scenario that is rapidly unfolding drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com. Or, call me at 406 682 5010. But please, if you call, wear surgical gloves and a face mask.

And never forget there is no substitute for timely and accurate information.

The time now is 8:46 a.m. March 21,







This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of Midwest Market Solutions and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by Midwest Market Solutionss Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Midwest Market Solutions believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice.There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.