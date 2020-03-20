Grain Spreads:Bargain Opportunities



Commentary: I have been scanning the Board looking for value here amid the chaos and panic that has rattled markets and society the last few days. While it appears that this virus may stick around for longer than first anticipated, I suspect that prices will return to the mean across many sectors as industries eventually come back online and employees back to work. Cheap energy and relatively weak grain prices look like opportunities longer term as the liquidity the Federal Government and Central Bank are providing will bring amount inflation. For now the risk is deflation. For the year, Crude is down approximately 60 percent. Soybeans and Corn down just over 10 percent. Wheat slightly lower. Im going to present three trades for consideration moving forward as I like the risk/reward ratio and they are defined risk. Options Trade: Buy the Dec 20 crude 50 call and sell the Dec 20 60 call. Cost to entry 60 cents. Cost of trade is $600. Buy the Dec 20 corn 4.00/4.50 call spread for 8 cents. Cost to entry for $400.00 Buy the Nov 20 soybean 10.00/11.00 call spread for 6 cents. Cost to entry is $300.00. Risk/Reward: the risk on each option spread is the price paid for each spread plus commissions and fees. The risk on Crude is $600.00 plus commissions and fees. The max one could collect is 10K minus trade costs. The risk/reward on the corn is $400.00 plus commission and fees. The maximum one could collect is $2500 minus trade costs. The risk/reward on the Beans is $300.00 plus commissions and fees. The max is 5k one could collect minus trade costs. These are conservative but static long positions in the market through the second and third quarter of 2020. For the crude we are bidding below the market as the spread is trading near 75 cents. I want to have static longs of some shape or form longer term. These suggestions are a start. In my view the Fed is going to have the printing presses going again. In my view any time you print more of something it becomes worth less. Once the deflationary battle is over, we may see prices inflate. Sean Lusk Vice President Commercial Hedging Division Walsh Trading 312 957 8103 888 391 7894 toll free 312 256 0109 fax slusk@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading 53 W Jackson Suite 750 Chicago, Il 60604 Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.

Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices.PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



About the author Sean Lusk is a registered commodity broker and Director of the Commercial Hedging Division of Walsh Trading in Chicago. Sean began in the business as a runner on the trading floor during summer breaks from college in 1993. Upon his graduation from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1996, Sean began his career on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Overseeing billions of dollars of transactions working as a clerk in the Eurodollar pit, Sean took the next step and became a floor broker and member of the CME in 2003. He handled customer orders for banks and investment houses from all over the world from inside the Libor pit at the CME. Now, at Walsh Trading, Sean utilizes his experience in the marketplace and his professional client service skills to aid and assist customers in their trading endeavors. He writes daily and weekly commentaries focusing on both the Precious Metals and Agricultural Markets along with related market activity. Sean has been quoted in various media outlets discussing futures markets. These include: Futures Magazine

