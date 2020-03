Hello traders,

a quick update on EURGBP.

EURGBP is reversing lower, but so far only with three sub-waves into fourth wave support here at 0.9080. A bounce above 0.9336 would open room for a new high.

Trade Well.

EURGBP, 1h